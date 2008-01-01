Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Backend Developer (Frozen Team).

Tasks in the role

Perform high-quality development and introduce necessary architectural improvements to ensure products remain stable and maintainable.

Support the transition of services into our standard tech stack and maintain reliable CI/CD processes.

Modernize monitorability by refining metrics, logging, and alerts to move toward a proactive and automated support state.

Work with various storage solutions, ensuring they are optimized for stability and performance.

Participate in code reviews and maintain consistent engineering standards across the portfolio.

Support the team with deep technical insights during product transitions and help resolve unique architectural or performance challenges

Who we are looking for

Experience in building and maintaining resilient, distributed backend systems.

Strong proficiency in Java (Spring) or Go, with a genuine willingness to work across both stacks and learn the second language as you go.

Practical experience with Kubernetes, Docker, and CI/CD pipelines.

Expertise with databases (PostgreSQL or MySql). Experience with Redis, MongoDB, or ClickHouse is a plus.

Experience with any observability stack (logging-tracing-metrics)

Readiness to share ownership and make technical decisions together with the team.

Ability to write clear documentation and runbooks that simplify long-term service maintenance.

Our Tech Stack

Backend: Java (Spring Boot), Go, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Redis, RabbitMQ.

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Infrastructure: Google Cloud (GCP), GKE, Docker, GitLab CI, Helm.

Observability: Grafana, Prometheus, Sentry.

QA: Allure, Playwright.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!