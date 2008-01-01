Onboarding Consultant, Spanish speaking (Onboarding Services Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Customer Onboarding : Own the first 30-60 days of the post-sale journey, ensuring new and recently upgraded customers are set up for success. Develop and execute tailored onboarding and implementation plans aligned with each customer’s business goals.

: Value Realization & Goal Alignment : Identify customer priorities quickly and map them to Semrush product capabilities. Drive adoption of key features to expedite value realization and deliver measurable early wins

: Relationship Management : Build strong relationships with key stakeholders quickly during onboarding to accelerate trust and time-to-value. Identify new contacts within customer organizations and pass them to the long-term account team for continued success.

: Consultative Customer Engagement : Act as a trusted advisor during onboarding by providing strategic recommendations and best practices. Be customer-obsessed and scrappy, adapting onboarding strategies to meet unique customer needs and timelines.

: Customer Advocacy : Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for improvements and enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant industry conditions, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and risks.

: Opportunity Identification : Spot opportunities for deeper alignment between the customer and Semrush. This includes surfacing upsell opportunities, uncovering new points of contact, and building on Sales-led conversations to strengthen long-term growth potential.

: Partnership & Collaboration : Work closely with Sales and Customer Success Managers to provide a seamless transition from sale to ongoing success. Ensure smooth handoff by delivering clear documentation of customer goals, progress, and adoption milestones.

: Performance Tracking & Reporting: Monitor onboarding KPIs, usage, and customer feedback. Share actionable insights with both customers and internal teams. Surface patterns and challenges to continuously improve the onboarding program.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Required Qualifications:

4–6+ years of experience in Customer Onboarding, Customer Success, Account Management, Solutions Engineering, or a related role. Experience with enterprise customers in MarTech or SaaS is strongly preferred

Proven ability to quickly build trust and credibility with stakeholders at all levels, from hands-on practitioners to senior executives

Skilled at uncovering customer needs and designing tailored onboarding strategies that drive early adoption and measurable business value

Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to translate complex product capabilities into clear, actionable outcomes for both technical and non-technical audiences

Adept at using customer data and insights to guide decisions, measure success, and identify opportunities for growth

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple onboarding projects simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery and consistent customer outcomes

Comfortable navigating ambiguity, working in a fast-paced global environment, and thriving through change

You share our values: Trust (we speak up and bring our authentic selves), Sense of Ownership (we commit to work we believe in), and Constant Change (we continuously seek ways to make things better)

Native Spanish speaker

Not Required, but a Plus

Understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Experience with enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms such as BrightEdge, Conductor, Botify, SimilarWeb, or others

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!