Sales Compensation Manager

Remote: United States
Are you ready to be part of something big? We’re hiring for the Sales Compensation Manager on our Sales Team!

In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organizations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.

Why Semrush?

We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!

Some highlights of our success include:

  • Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

  • $400M+ Annual Recurring Revenue 

  • 118,000+ paying customers worldwide

  • 1M+ freemium users

  • Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, Amazon, and others.

If you're looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Key Responsibility Areas

1. Strategy & Plan Design

  • Lead the design and annual planning of sales incentive compensation plans.

  • Perform complex modeling to understand how plan changes impact the business and financial budgets.

  • Ensure plans align with sales objectives and drive the right behaviors.

  • Analyze market trends and industry best practices to keep compensation competitive.

2. Administration & Execution

  • Manage the end-to-end calculation and administration of sales commissions and contests.

  • Handle administrative tasks like roster maintenance, T & Q and payroll file management.

  • Develop monthly financial accrual forecasts to ensure alignment with budgets.

  • Ensure timely payouts and maintain a strict compliance calendar.

3. Cross-Functional Leadership & Communication

  • Partner heavily with Sales Leadership, Finance, HR, Marketing, Legal, and Compliance.

  • Act as the subject matter expert, explaining complex math and compensation rationale clearly to the sales field (simplifying complex content).

  • Operate effectively in a matrixed environment, influencing stakeholders even when you don't have direct authority over them.

4. Systems & Process Improvement

  • Work with IT to enhance system design and automate manual processes.

  • Build scalable process improvements and maintain strong internal controls.

  • Leverage data querying and visualization tools to build reporting and tracking for key stakeholders.

What we’re looking for

Required Qualifications & Skills

  • Experience: 5-7 years of progressive experience in incentive compensation, commercial operations, finance, or analytical roles.

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative or business-related field.

  • Technical Tools:  CIQ, Anaplan, Varicient  or similar ICM Tools

    Advanced Excel: You must be highly proficient (advanced lookups, pivot tables, macros).

    • Data Visualization: Experience with PowerBI, Tableau, or similar tools.

  • Soft Skills: High attention to detail, adaptability in fast-paced/changing environments, comfort with ambiguity (acting decisively without complete info), and superb communication skills

A bit about the team

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.

Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:

  • Exceed sales goals

  • Maximize earning potential

  • Deliver meaningful results for our clients

To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City. 

What’s in it for you 

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Health insurance 

  • Travel insurance

  • Flexible working hours

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Paid parental leave

  • Relief Fund

  • Corporate events, teambuildings

  • Snacks, drinks at the office

A  little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. 

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 


Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

 
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you! 

Sean Ennis

Sales Recruiter

sean.ennis@semrush.com

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Up to 3 days

Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.

Good luck!

