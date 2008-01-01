Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Enterprise Security Engineer (Enterprise Security Team).

Tasks in the role

Develop and maintain internal security policies and guidelines, including policies related to data protection, BYOD, and network security.

Keep security documentation up to date and ensure it reflects current processes and controls.

Monitor security-related processes across the company and help ensure that security practices are followed in daily operations.

Apply security best practices in day-to-day work and support teams in implementing secure configurations and solutions. Participate in improving security processes both within the team and across other departments.

Approve and manage access to internal information systems in accordance with established security policies.

Provide guidance to colleagues on security-related topics and the secure use of internal systems.

Work closely with the IT Support team on security-related matters, helping identify more secure solutions and advising on system configurations.

Who we are looking for

At least 2 years of experience working in the information security field.

Experience creating or maintaining technical documentation.

Understanding of authentication and security concepts such as SAML, SSO, and email security mechanisms including SPF, DKIM, and DMARC.

Hands-on experience working with antivirus or EDR solutions and MDM tools.

Good knowledge of macOS, Linux, and Windows (including server versions), with the ability to configure them securely or define security configuration requirements.

Strong communication skills and the ability to clearly explain security topics to colleagues with different technical backgrounds.

Not required but a plus

Experience configuring systems according to security standards and best practices.

Basic scripting skills (for example Bash or Python), or experience using automation tools such as n8n.

Experience working with SIEM systems.

Experience administering or configuring platforms such as Google Workspace or Okta.

Previous experience working in IT support or administering corporate systems.

Experience running or contributing to security awareness initiatives.

Experience participating in or leading security-related projects.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!