Customer Success Manager, MidMarket, German Speaker (Strategic Customer Success Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Renewals & Retention: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by closely managing your renewal pipeline and ensuring customers see ongoing value. Work closely with account teams to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Work with the Marketing team to identify effective messaging for smaller accounts in your book with an eye on growing them. Lead efforts in contract renewals and negotiations

Relationship Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, with an emphasis on deepening the overall contact list. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact

Renewal Pipeline Management: Manage a meaningful pipeline of critical high growth potential customers to ensure optimal retention rates. Emphasize TCV and long-term partnership with a focus on delivering unique customer experiences and value

Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance

Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats

Deliver Best In Class Onboarding & Implementation: Execute consistent & efficient onboarding for new customers while simplifying the process where possible. Deliver unique insights at each customer touch point to advance the Semrush mission of enhancing the marketing acumen of all customers

Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customer’s unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrades

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Required Qualifications:

3-5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Strong pipeline management skills, allowing you to easily deliver renewals ahead of schedule

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority

Proven experience in relationship management, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Ability to deliver strong renewal results against a quota. Familiarity with managing Books of Business against ARR targets

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

General understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads

Preferred Qualifications:

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

Experience with international companies is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!