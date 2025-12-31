Regional Sales Director, Channel Partnerships US

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity



The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Team Leadership & Management

Hire, lead, coach, and develop a team of Channel Managers, ensuring they meet and exceed pipeline and revenue goals.

Establish a data-driven, high-velocity partner management culture, with clear KPIs around partner-sourced and partner-influenced revenue.

Provide ongoing coaching, feedback, and skill development to strengthen partner management, co-selling, and strategic relationship-building expertise.

Oversee continuous training to ensure the team maintains deep product knowledge and is fully equipped to support partners’ sales cycles.

Partner Strategy & Ecosystem Growth

Build and execute the regional channel strategy, guiding your team to recruit, enable, and scale high-value partners across EMEA and APAC.

Identify and implement new partner programs, incentives, and go-to-market initiatives to expand revenue opportunities.

Ensure consistency and predictability in partner performance by designing metric-driven activity models for the team.

Cross-functional Collaboration

Work closely with Enterprise Sales, Marketing, Product, and Customer Success to support co-selling, co-marketing, and seamless partner experiences.

Act as the escalation point for strategic partners, helping remove roadblocks and supporting major opportunities your team uncovers.

Forecasting & Reporting

Monitor and report on partner team activity, sourced and influenced revenue, and pipeline generation on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis.

Deliver accurate and timely forecasts for your region and ensure your team adheres to operational rigor in Salesforce and partner management tools.

About you

Working knowledge of SFDC, PRM/partner portals, Salesloft, Excel, Tableau, or similar platforms.

Experience in the IT, SaaS, or Digital Marketing ecosystem—especially with agencies or consultancies.

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Communications, Marketing, or related fields.

3–5 years of experience managing channel, partnerships, or sales teams, ideally across APAC or EMEA.

5+ years of individual contributor experience in channel sales, partnerships, or business development.

Proven track record of leading teams to exceed partner pipeline and revenue goals.

Excellent communication, coaching, and interpersonal skills.

Highly metric-driven, self-motivated, and capable of thriving in a fast-paced environment.

SaaS or MarTech experience strongly preferred.

Travel is recommended but not required.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about the company





Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!