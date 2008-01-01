Data Partnerships Manager – join our talent network!

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

We’re currently exploring the possibility of opening a Data Partnerships Manager role in the near future. While the position isn’t officially open yet, we’re excited to start connecting with talented professionals who might be interested in helping us grow and manage strategic data partnerships.

In this potential role, you would support the Data Partnerships Lead across the full partner lifecycle—from outreach and negotiation to onboarding and ongoing relationship management. You’d also help maintain documentation, collaborate with internal teams, track partner performance, and research new partnership opportunities.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience in partnership management, business development, account management, or related roles in the data/technology space

Strong communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills

Excellent organizational and project management abilities

Proactive and self-motivated approach, able to identify opportunities and drive initiatives

Experience with digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, analytics, CRM, marketing automation) is a plus

If this sounds interesting to you, we’d love to start a conversation and keep you in our talent pipeline for when the role officially opens.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

