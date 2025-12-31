Principal Account Executive - ENT

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Responsible for driving revenue growth through new customer acquisition, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.

Working closely with the Sales Development team, Customer Success team, and Marketing team to identify and engage prospects, understand their needs, and build strong relationships.

Drive revenue growth by generating new business, upselling and cross-selling, and renewals.

Manage the sales cycle from prospecting to close. Comfortable with longer and more complex selling cycles with multiple stakeholders.

Dealing with Legal/Finance/IT requirements.

Manage and maintain a healthy pipeline of key customers and continuously find new opportunities for our customers and qualified prospects and opportunities.

Collaborate with Sales Development, Customer Success, and Marketing teams to develop and execute account plans.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.

KPIs of high-volume calls, minutes, demos, and strategic focus on outreach and follow-up personalized cadences to strengthen customer relationships.

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.

Deliver a value-based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.

Accurately forecast monthly/quarterly sales and retention achievement to management.

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.

Identify best practices to refine the company’s lead generation playbook.

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.

About you

Proven 5+ years of experience in enterprise sales, SaaS sales, or a similar customer-facing role

A results-driven approach with a history of consistently exceeding targets

Strong communication and relationship-building skills

A deep understanding of digital marketing trends and SEO concepts (preferred but not required)

A self-starter mindset with the ability to work independently and as part of a team coming from outbound based organizations Not required, but a plus

Experience selling to enterprise accounts in industries such as retail, finance, SaaS, or marketing agencies ($500m + in annual revenues)

Familiarity with CRM tools and data-driven selling strategies

Enthusiasm for working in a fast paced, constantly evolving environment

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!