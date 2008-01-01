Data Engineer (Data Integrations Team)
Tasks in the role
We are hiring a Data Engineer with a strong focus on infrastructure who will be responsible for supporting, stabilizing, and evolving the technical foundation of our Data Platform and related infrastructure components that enable data-driven teams within the Analytics Division.
The primary focus of this role is infrastructure automation, deployment standards, reliability engineering, observability, and cost optimization across the environments where data workloads operate. The position requires ownership of infrastructure components, orchestration environments, CI/CD processes to ensure they operate in a scalable, secure, and production-grade manner.
This role is not centered around building data pipelines. However, an understanding of how data-related workloads are designed, orchestrated, and operated in production is essential to effectively support and evolve the infrastructure that underpins them.
Main responsibilities:
Infrastructure Ownership & Automation:
Design, implement, and maintain Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform) for the Data Platform and supporting infrastructure.
Own infrastructure lifecycle management across environments (dev/stage/prod).
Ensure availability, scalability, and fault tolerance of platform components.
Improve environment isolation and infrastructure standardization.
Monitor and optimize infrastructure cost and resource utilization.
CI/CD & Deployment Engineering
Design and maintain CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for infrastructure and platform components.
Implement automated testing, validation, and policy enforcement for infrastructure changes.
Improve deployment reliability, rollback mechanisms, and change management processes.
Reliability & Observability
Establish and evolve logging, monitoring, alerting, and tracing standards.
Define reliability practices for platform components.
Participate in infrastructure-incident analysis and drive systemic improvements.
Platform Evolution & Cross-Team Collaboration
Lead migration of legacy infrastructure to standardized, modernized architecture patterns.
Improve resilience and operational maturity of platform services.
Collaborate with cross-functional technical teams to ensure reliable and scalable infrastructure for data workloads.
Who we are looking for
3+ years of experience in Data Engineering, Platform Engineering, Infrastructure Engineering, or DevOps roles.
Experience working with at least one major cloud provider (GCP is preferred).
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure-as-Code, ideally using Terraform.
Experience designing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (GitLab is a plus).
Understanding of cloud networking basics such as VPC, IAM, service accounts, and access control.
Understanding of distributed systems reliability and production environments.
Experience with monitoring, logging, and observability tools.
Experience working with cloud security and IAM governance.
Understanding of cost optimization principles in cloud environments.
Experience participating in incident response or reliability-related activities.
Python for automation or scripting.
Experience with containerization technologies such as Docker.
Experience working with Git and version control workflows.
Understanding of how data workloads and orchestration systems operate in production environments.
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Clear communication with engineers and stakeholders.
Ability to take ownership of infrastructure components and drive improvements.
Not required but a plus
Experience with Kubernetes.
Experience working with data platforms or large-scale data environments.
Experience with orchestration tools such as Airflow (Google Cloud Composer) or similar.
Familiarity with dbt.
Understanding of software engineering fundamentals.
Experience with infrastructure modularization.
Experience participating in large refactoring or migration projects.
