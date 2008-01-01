Senior Data Partnerships Manager (Vendor Management & Compliance Team)
Tasks in the role
Partner Lifecycle Management: Assisting the Data Partnerships Lead in the end-to-end lifecycle of data partnerships, from initial outreach and negotiation to onboarding and ongoing relationship management.
Documentation & Organization: Maintaining organized records of partnership agreements, communication, and key performance indicators.
Process Optimization: Maintaining comprehensive documentation that clearly outlines our processes for engaging with both internal and external stakeholders.
Internal Stakeholder Communication: Supporting liaising with product, engineering, and other internal teams to understand their data needs and communicate partnership updates.
Performance Monitoring & Reporting: Supporting the tracking and analysis of data partner performance, identifying areas for improvement and growth.
Market Research: Conducting research to identify potential new data partners and stay informed about industry opportunities.
Who we are looking for
Proven experience 3+ years in a role involving partnership management, procurement, business development, account management, or a related field within the data or technology industry.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills with the ability to build rapport and maintain strong relationships with external partners.
Strong organizational and project management skills with a keen attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
A proactive and self-motivated approach with the ability to identify opportunities and drive initiatives forward.
Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority.
Not required, but a plus
Experience with Similarweb, Ahrefs, MOZ or other marketing and SEO platforms.
Experience working with diverse data types (e.g., web traffic, SEO, social media data).
Familiarity with legal aspects of data partnerships, including data privacy and intellectual property.
Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
