Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Maroon Team).

Tasks in the role

Contribute to full product development and influence the product

Maintain and develop Go services to ensure they scale and handle load effectively

Write complex and efficient SQL queries for a database cluster with hundreds of terabytes of data

Set up robust monitoring and alerting systems to ensure service reliability and performance

Write code that not only works, but is also easy to understand, maintain, and test

Mentor other developers and foster a culture of technical excellence

Who we are looking for

3+ years of professional Go development experience

Solid experience in web-service development

Strong SQL and database management experience

Experience with data processing and strong understanding of data pipelines

Familiarity with GNU/Linux: you should be comfortable using the console as a "second editor

Expertise in creating and managing robust CI/CD pipelines

Experience with containerization and managing infrastructure using Docker

A desire and ability to mentor other developers

Strong collaboration skills. Teamwork is a core value for us Deep expertise with modern architectural patterns

Not required but a plus

Experience working with ClickHouse or similar columnar databases

Experience with K8s, Helm, PostgreSQL, Redis, Zookeeper, gRPC, GitLab CI, or GCP

Experience using Prometheus and/or Grafana for monitoring and visualization

Experience working with Terraform or other IaaC

Good understanding of Agile principles and experience working with Scrum

A bit about the team

The Maroon Team is working on developing the Traffic Analytics product. With the help of our product, users can find out where competitors’ websites are getting traffic from, analyze domains and find points of growth for their own traffic. The project is challenging and exciting. We want to grow as fast as possible and to be as helpful for our customers as we can!

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!