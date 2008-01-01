Senior Golang Developer (Maroon Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Golang Developer (Maroon Team).
Tasks in the role
Contribute to full product development and influence the product
Maintain and develop Go services to ensure they scale and handle load effectively
Write complex and efficient SQL queries for a database cluster with hundreds of terabytes of data
Set up robust monitoring and alerting systems to ensure service reliability and performance
Write code that not only works, but is also easy to understand, maintain, and test
Mentor other developers and foster a culture of technical excellence
Who we are looking for
3+ years of professional Go development experience
Solid experience in web-service development
Strong SQL and database management experience
Experience with data processing and strong understanding of data pipelines
Familiarity with GNU/Linux: you should be comfortable using the console as a "second editor
Expertise in creating and managing robust CI/CD pipelines
Experience with containerization and managing infrastructure using Docker
A desire and ability to mentor other developers
Strong collaboration skills. Teamwork is a core value for us
Deep expertise with modern architectural patterns
Not required but a plus
Experience working with ClickHouse or similar columnar databases
Experience with K8s, Helm, PostgreSQL, Redis, Zookeeper, gRPC, GitLab CI, or GCP
Experience using Prometheus and/or Grafana for monitoring and visualization
Experience working with Terraform or other IaaC
Good understanding of Agile principles and experience working with Scrum
A bit about the team
The Maroon Team is working on developing the Traffic Analytics product. With the help of our product, users can find out where competitors’ websites are getting traffic from, analyze domains and find points of growth for their own traffic. The project is challenging and exciting. We want to grow as fast as possible and to be as helpful for our customers as we can!
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams have some playful names—like the Geese Team or Sugar Team. Some teams opt for rather unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Manager is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer. However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer.
The P&D team has bases in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Vietnam!
Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.