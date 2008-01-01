Demand Generation Lead - International
Tasks in the role
We are currently hiring a Demand Generation Lead, International; a commercially minded builder and in-market operator who will own the demand engine across EMEA, with potential expansion to the APAC region.
This is a senior individual contributor role that sits within the global Demand Generation team, which consists of Campaign Management, Partner Marketing, Business development and Regional Demand Generation. You are responsible for translating global strategy into regional pipeline impact. You will build the regional plan, define targets, activate programs, and partner deeply with Sales to ensure we hit our enterprise and mid-market revenue goals.
You will act as the linking pin between Marketing and Sales in the EMEA region — the person who ensures strategy turns into pipeline.
This is a highly autonomous, commercially accountable role focused on owning the full-funnel demand generation motion across the EMEA region, with potential expansion to the APAC region. It is equal parts strategist and executor.
You will collaborate closely with our Principal, Campaign Management (Global ABM & Enterprise Demand), and cross-functionally with Brand, Events, Product Marketing, RevOps, and BDR. In the end, it is you who’s ultimately accountable for marketing sourced and influenced pipeline within your territory.
- Own the EMEA Demand Plan: Build and execute the regional demand strategy aligned to enterprise and mid-market revenue targets. Translate global campaigns and launches into in-market programs that drive measurable pipeline.
- Drive ABM & Segment Programs: Activate targeted ABM and segment plays in partnership with Sales. Orchestrate multi-touch engagement across priority accounts to generate and accelerate opportunities.
- Generate & Accelerate Pipeline: Own MQL, SAL, SQL, and Opportunity targets. Monitor conversion rates and pipeline velocity; identify gaps early and deploy corrective actions to stay on track.
- Partner with Sales Leadership: Act as the marketing lead for the EMEA Sales team. Align on target accounts, campaign priorities, and performance goals to ensure reps hit their number.
- Optimize & Scale: Improve funnel quality (MQL → SQL → Opportunity), streamline lead scoring and routing, and continuously test and optimize channel performance.
- Innovate: Experiment with and leverage new technology (AI) to test new approaches across targeting, creative, personalization, and automation — proactively identifying opportunities to unlock scalable pipeline growth
Who we are looking for
- 7+ years in B2B demand generation, ideally in SaaS and enterprise segments.
- Proven experience owning regional pipeline targets and delivering measurable revenue impact.
- Strong understanding of ABM, lifecycle marketing, and full-funnel performance metrics.
- Experienced collaborating with Sales leadership and RevOps to drive alignment and execution.
- Data-driven, hands-on, and comfortable operating in fast-moving environments.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 17 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
