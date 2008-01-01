Senior Golang Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Leading the development of complex features and projects.

Ensuring the overall quality and performance of the backend codebase.

Establishing and enforcing coding standards and best practices.

Leading code reviews and fostering a culture of quality.

Designing and maintaining comprehensive CI/CD pipelines.

Handling and resolving critical incidents and providing post-mortem analysis.

Mentoring mid-level and junior developers, providing guidance and support.

Driving continuous improvement initiatives for the development process and codebase.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

5 years of experience in a backend programming environment (Go, Java, Python, C#, etc.) with at least 2 years’ current experience in Go.

Expert in Golang with a deep understanding of advanced concepts and performance tuning.

Mastery in distributed systems, design patterns, and implementation.

Expert in designing high-performance, secure, and scalable APIs.

Excellent communication skills, able to articulate complex concepts clearly.

Exceptional problem-solving abilities, able to tackle the most challenging issues.

Good understanding of database design, experience with Postgres and BigQuery (as a strong plus).

Collaborative mindset and a strong team player.

Experienced in mentoring and developing other developers.



A bit about the team:

Asteria is the team powering the visualization engine for our enterprise solutions. On the backend, this includes optimizing ASTs, typechecking, and filtering, as well as continuously developing and maintaining the builders behind our dynamic elements, pages, and our proprietary query language.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!