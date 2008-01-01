Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.



We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.





We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.



Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We are currently hiring a Demand Generation Lead, Americas; a commercially minded builder and in-market operator who will own the demand engine across North America and LATAM.

This is a senior individual contributor role that sits within the global Demand Generation team, which consists of Campaign Management, Partner Marketing, Business development and Regional Demand Generation. You are responsible for translating global strategy into regional pipeline impact. You will build the regional plan, define targets, activate programs, and partner deeply with Sales to ensure we hit our enterprise and mid-market revenue goals.

You will act as the linking pin between Marketing and Sales in the Americas region — the person who ensures strategy turns into pipeline.

This is a highly autonomous, commercially accountable role focused on owning the full-funnel demand generation motion across the Americas region. It is equal parts strategist and executor.

You will collaborate closely with our Principal, Campaign Management (Global ABM & Enterprise Demand), and cross-functionally with Brand, Events, Product Marketing, RevOps, and BDR. In the end, it is you who’s ultimately accountable for marketing sourced and influenced pipeline within your territory.

Own the Americas Demand Plan: Build and execute the regional demand strategy aligned to enterprise and mid-market revenue targets. Translate global campaigns and launches into in-market programs that drive measurable pipeline.

Drive ABM & Segment Programs: Activate targeted ABM and segment plays in partnership with Sales. Orchestrate multi-touch engagement across priority accounts to generate and accelerate opportunities.

Generate & Accelerate Pipeline: Own MQL, SAL, SQL, and Opportunity targets. Monitor conversion rates and pipeline velocity; identify gaps early and deploy corrective actions to stay on track.

Partner with Sales Leadership: Act as the marketing lead for the Americas Sales team. Align on target accounts, campaign priorities, and performance goals to ensure reps hit their number.

Optimize & Scale: Improve funnel quality (MQL → SQL → Opportunity), streamline lead scoring and routing, and continuously test and optimize channel performance.

Innovate : Experiment with and leverage new technology (AI) to test new approaches across targeting, creative, personalization, and automation — proactively identifying opportunities to unlock scalable pipeline growth

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

7+ years in B2B demand generation, ideally in SaaS and enterprise segments.

Proven experience owning regional pipeline targets and delivering measurable revenue impact.

Strong understanding of ABM, lifecycle marketing, and full-funnel performance metrics.

Experienced collaborating with Sales leadership and RevOps to drive alignment and execution.

Data-driven, hands-on, and comfortable operating in fast-moving environments

For roles based in the United States (including US Remote)

The annual Total Cash Compensation salary range for this position is $146,811 to $217,280. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!