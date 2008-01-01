VP, Product Marketing (Marketing Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

This is our VP of Product Marketing opportunity for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts. As a VP of Product Marketing, you will play a pivotal role in leading and transforming Semrush’s product marketing and in driving both sales-led and product-led growth for our go-to-market strategy.

In this role, you will draw on your experience to lead us through a new phase of growth, particularly the extraordinary opportunity to reshape this team as we anticipate being acquired by Adobe. We want you to take us to the next level of monetizing our new and existing product portfolios.



You will lead a team of Directors and Product Marketing Managers who will champion our customer needs, craft compelling narratives that are rooted in Unique Selling Propositions (USPs), and partner across teams to deliver world-class marketing campaigns that drive new user acquisition, expansion/upsell, and durable customer lifetime value.

This position will require a deep understanding of Sales-led growth, Product-led growth, laser-focus on experimentation and monetization via self-service sign-ups and conversion, customer behavior, digital technologies, product lifecycles, and the discipline to make decisions rooted in data, and most importantly: always putting the customer first.

Leadership & Vision:

Define and champion the vision of “what great looks like” for our product marketing at Semrush, setting goals and new benchmarks by cultivating a high-performing, innovative team

Serve as the connective tissue between product, marketing, sales, and customer success teams to ensure alignment on priorities and outcomes

Provide a framework to plan involvement of Marketing and Product Marketing in product releases, specialized both for SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise audiences

Lead Product Marketing for new and existing product families and portfolios

Customer Storytelling & Market Insights:

Develop a robust customer storytelling strategy rooted in customer research, market trends, unique selling propositions (USPs), and behavioral insights

Lead qualitative and quantitative research initiatives, partnering with user experience research (UXR) and analytics teams to uncover customer pain points, decision-making processes, and emerging trends

Conduct Competitive Intelligence analysis to assess our competitive landscape and evolving buyer needs to ensure our market leadership

Conduct human-to-human interaction analysis that drive product adoption

Transform customer and market insights into value propositions, messaging, and campaigns that not only resonate – that deliver new monthly recurring revenue (NMRR) – across multiple audience segments

Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy:

Play a pivotal role in the GTM planning for SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise product launches and marketing campaigns, integrating messaging across 10+ customer acquisition channels

Drive cross-functional efforts to ensure product experiences and messaging support commercial, adoption, and engagement goals.

Collaborate with data science, finance, and analytics to define KPIs and continuously optimize performance.

Design and implement pricing and product packaging strategy for both new and existing product portfolios

Demand Generation & Sales-Led Growth:

Position our products in a way that resonates with our key customer personas; ensure we always position our products to solve complex problems

Partner with Demand Generation to realize funnel and pipeline generation goals

Partner with Analyst Relations to continuously drive engagement with key analyst houses for feature and inclusion in key market reports and nurture relationships with key analysts and build trust over time

Performance Marketing & Product-Led Growth:

Optimize acquisition, upsell, and retention strategies while driving user engagement across the funnel

Be the “center of gravity” for the Global Marketing team–deliver the ‘essence’ of our products to be translated into global and highly targeted campaigns that realize revenue – at scale

Implement in-product messaging and user journey optimizations to enhance conversion rates and drive measurable growth

Team Development & Collaboration:

Build and mentor a diverse and high-performing product marketing team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence

Partner with executive leadership to identify priorities and influence product roadmaps, ensuring market needs and opportunities are central to decision-making

Foster a culture of high quality of hiring for Product Marketing Managers, Strategic Content Developers, pricing and packing teams, sales enablement, among others

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, User Experience Design, or a related field. MBA or advanced degree preferred

Proven experience (typically 12+ years) in a leadership role focused on product marketing and business strategy, including monetization of product- and sales-led growth motions operating in a SaaS environment.

Extensive experience in adapting product pricing and packaging through experimentation and deep knowledge of value drivers

Deep understanding of SaaS business models, including B2B and B2C strategies

Experience managing diverse customer segments, including marketplace audiences

Experience leading analyst relations programs with successful outcomes (e.g., Quadrant/Wave placements, etc.)

Background in new product development and lifecycle marketing, with a proven ability to influence product roadmaps

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams

Strong communication and storytelling skills, with experience presenting to executives and managing high-stakes projects

Strong leadership and team management capabilities, focusing on mentorship and talent development

You have proficiency in leveraging data and analytics to make informed decisions and optimize the customer experience

Strong product focus, in particular with releasing new products and existing products

Implement automation and AI technologies into day to day operations of the team

And passion for the latest marketing technological trends in digital marketing (e.g., AI SEO/Agentic Search Optimization, etc.)

Strong technical background, familiar with Product cycles and fundamentals



#LI-Hybrid

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $279,936 USD to $425,502 USD. This includes an annual variable compensation component consisting of a performance-based bonus, typically ranging from $83,980 to $127,650, based on target performance. This role will also be eligible for additional equity compensation.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!