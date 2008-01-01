Director, Product Marketing, DaaS (Marketing Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

This is our Director of Product Marketing for Data as a Service (DaaS) Products, an opportunity for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts. As one of our Directors of Product Marketing, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring we deliver on our strategy to position, price, and package, and ultimately convert and upsell new and existing Semrush users.

In this role, you will draw on your experience to lead us through a new phase of growth, bringing to market our Data Platform that combines the best of what Semrush has to offer–from SEO, demand, authority, visibility, brand perception, clickstream, and more. We need your expert guidance to help us package and sell components of and the entire platform to incremental customers in the market, as we see strong demand currently.

This position will require a deep understanding of go-to-market (GTM) strategy, laser focus on experimentation, pricing, and packaging, product lifecycles, and the discipline to make decisions rooted in data, and most importantly, always putting the customer first.



Leadership & Vision:

Draft and align our vision of “what great looks like” for our enterprise DaaS products while cultivating a high-performing and innovative team.

Serve as the connective tissue between product, marketing, sales (particularly regarding expansion opportunities), and customer success teams to ensure alignment on priorities and KPIs.

Provide a framework for planning Marketing and Product Marketing involvement in Data as a Service (DaaS) product releases.

Lead and navigate complex co-marketing initiatives with strategic partners, aligning messaging, joint value propositions, and go-to-market execution to drive mutual growth.

Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy:

Align our GTM strategy for core products launches and marketing campaigns, integrating messaging across 10+ customer acquisition channels

Drive cross-functional efforts to ensure product experiences and messaging support commercial, adoption, engagement, and retention goals.

Collaborate with data science, finance, and analytics to define KPIs and continuously optimize performance

Design and implement pricing and product packaging strategy for both new and existing product portfolios

Customer Storytelling & Market Insights:

Develop a robust customer storytelling strategy rooted in customer research, market trends, unique selling propositions (USPs), and behavioral insights

Lead qualitative and quantitative research initiatives, partnering with user experience research (UXR) and analytics teams to uncover customer pain points, decision-making processes, and emerging trends.

Competitive Intelligence and analysis that brings light to those human-to-human interactions that drive product adoption

Transform customer and market insights into value propositions, messaging, and campaigns that not only resonate but also deliver new monthly recurring revenue (NMRR) across multiple audience segments, as well as expansion MRR.

Demand Generation & Sales-Assisted Growth:

Partner with Demand Generation and Sales to craft a durable customer journey to identify customers who are most ripe to expand average checks and upgrade our data offering

Commit to and deliver on shared pipeline goals with Demand Generation for such upsell opportunities

Team Development & Collaboration:

Build and mentor a diverse and high-performing product marketing team, fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence.

Partner with executive leadership to identify priorities and provide feedback loops to influence product roadmaps, ensuring market needs and opportunities are central to decision-making.

Foster a culture of high-quality hiring for product Marketing Managers, Strategic Content Developers, pricing and packing teams, sales enablement, among others

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, User Experience Design, or a related field. MBA or advanced degree preferred.

Proven Enterprise experience (typically 8+ years) in a leadership role focused on product marketing and business strategy, including leading product launches in enterprise SaaS environments.

Proven success in sales-led growth (SLG) at scale, in particular for DaaS solutions

Extensive experience in creating and adapting product pricing and packaging strategies

Deep understanding of SaaS business models, including B2B and B2C approaches

Experience managing diverse customer segments, including marketplace audiences

Background in new product development and lifecycle marketing, with a proven ability to influence product roadmaps

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Strong communication and storytelling skills, with experience presenting to executives and managing high-impact projects

Strong leadership and team management capabilities, focusing on mentorship and talent development.

Proficiency in leveraging data and analytics to make informed decisions and optimize the customer experience.

Implement automation and AI technologies into the day-to-day operations of the team

Very familiar – and a passion for – the latest marketing technological trends in digital marketing (e.g., AI SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, etc.)

Strong technical background, familiar with Product cycles and fundamentals.

#LI-Hybrid

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $224,848 USD to $341,769 USD. This includes an annual variable compensation component consisting of a performance-based bonus, typically ranging from $56,212 to $85,442 USD based on target performance. This role will also be eligible for additional equity compensation.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside the United States may differ and will be determined by local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!