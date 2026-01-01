Enterprise Renewals and Retention Manager (US Markets)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Our Enterprise Renewals and Retention Manager manages a high volume of lower-spend enterprise customers, ensuring they realize value from Semrush, successfully renew, and grow over time. This role focuses on efficient, scalable engagement, combining renewal ownership, customer enablement, and proactive growth identification.
Renewals & Retention
Own and execute a high-volume renewal pipeline of Enterprise segment customers ($1–2K MRR), ensuring strong retention and on-time renewals
Drive renewal strategy at scale, leveraging data, usage insights, and playbooks to maintain high retention rates
Lead renewal conversations and negotiations where needed, ensuring alignment on value and outcomes
Scaled Relationship Management
Build trusted relationships across a broad customer base through scalable touchpoints (1:many, digital, and pooled engagement models)
Act as a strategic advisor by delivering targeted, relevant recommendations aligned to customer goals
Expand stakeholder engagement within accounts where growth potential exists
Customer Enablement & Adoption
Deliver structured enablement to help customers adopt and fully utilize Semrush tools
Drive product usage through webinars, campaigns, and repeatable programs
Ensure customers clearly understand how Semrush maps to their marketing workflows and business outcomes
Renewal Pipeline Management
Effectively manage a large book of business with a focus on forecasting accuracy and proactive risk mitigation
Prioritize accounts based on health, risk, and growth potential to maximize efficiency and impact
Leverage automation, tooling, and segmentation strategies to scale engagement
Drive Customer Value
Analyze customer usage and engagement data to identify gaps and opportunities
Proactively guide customers toward features and workflows that improve performance and ROI
Reinforce value realization consistently throughout the customer lifecycle
Identify Growth Opportunities
Identify expansion opportunities across a broad portfolio, including upsell, cross-sell, and product adoption growth
Partner with Sales on qualified expansion opportunities and smooth handoffs where applicable
Use data signals and customer insights to prioritize high-potential accounts
Customer Advocacy
Act as the voice of the customer, surfacing trends, feedback, and product opportunities
Stay informed on customer goals, industry trends, and competitive landscape to better support retention and growth
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Required Qualifications:
3–5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles, preferably in SaaS or MarTech
Experience managing a high-volume book of business with a focus on renewals and retention
Proven track record of meeting or exceeding renewal/retention targets
Strong organizational and pipeline management skills in a fast-paced, scaled environment
Ability to balance personalization with scalable approaches (1:many, automation, segmentation)
Strong communication skills with the ability to convey value to diverse stakeholders
Working knowledge of digital marketing (SEO, SEM, content, analytics, etc.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working with enterprise customers in a scaled or pooled CS model
Familiarity with data-driven customer health scoring and lifecycle management
Experience collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Marketing, and Product teams
Experience in a global or international environment
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $90k to $110k USD. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $18 and $22k USD, based on target performance.
Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.