Enterprise Renewals and Retention Manager (US Markets)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Our Enterprise Renewals and Retention Manager manages a high volume of lower-spend enterprise customers, ensuring they realize value from Semrush, successfully renew, and grow over time. This role focuses on efficient, scalable engagement, combining renewal ownership, customer enablement, and proactive growth identification.

Renewals & Retention

Own and execute a high-volume renewal pipeline of Enterprise segment customers ($1–2K MRR), ensuring strong retention and on-time renewals

Drive renewal strategy at scale, leveraging data, usage insights, and playbooks to maintain high retention rates

Lead renewal conversations and negotiations where needed, ensuring alignment on value and outcomes

Scaled Relationship Management

Build trusted relationships across a broad customer base through scalable touchpoints (1:many, digital, and pooled engagement models)

Act as a strategic advisor by delivering targeted, relevant recommendations aligned to customer goals

Expand stakeholder engagement within accounts where growth potential exists



Customer Enablement & Adoption

Deliver structured enablement to help customers adopt and fully utilize Semrush tools

Drive product usage through webinars, campaigns, and repeatable programs

Ensure customers clearly understand how Semrush maps to their marketing workflows and business outcomes



Renewal Pipeline Management

Effectively manage a large book of business with a focus on forecasting accuracy and proactive risk mitigation

Prioritize accounts based on health, risk, and growth potential to maximize efficiency and impact

Leverage automation, tooling, and segmentation strategies to scale engagement



Drive Customer Value

Analyze customer usage and engagement data to identify gaps and opportunities

Proactively guide customers toward features and workflows that improve performance and ROI

Reinforce value realization consistently throughout the customer lifecycle



Identify Growth Opportunities

Identify expansion opportunities across a broad portfolio, including upsell, cross-sell, and product adoption growth

Partner with Sales on qualified expansion opportunities and smooth handoffs where applicable

Use data signals and customer insights to prioritize high-potential accounts

Customer Advocacy

Act as the voice of the customer, surfacing trends, feedback, and product opportunities

Stay informed on customer goals, industry trends, and competitive landscape to better support retention and growth

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Required Qualifications:

3–5+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles, preferably in SaaS or MarTech

Experience managing a high-volume book of business with a focus on renewals and retention

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding renewal/retention targets

Strong organizational and pipeline management skills in a fast-paced, scaled environment

Ability to balance personalization with scalable approaches (1:many, automation, segmentation)

Strong communication skills with the ability to convey value to diverse stakeholders

Working knowledge of digital marketing (SEO, SEM, content, analytics, etc.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working with enterprise customers in a scaled or pooled CS model

Familiarity with data-driven customer health scoring and lifecycle management

Experience collaborating cross-functionally with Sales, Marketing, and Product teams

Experience in a global or international environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!