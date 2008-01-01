Senior HR Analyst (HR Data & Reporting Team, parental leave coverage)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.



We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.





We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.



Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We are seeking a Temporary HR Analyst with strong Workday experience to support our HR team with data management, reporting, and HRIS administration. This role will primarily focus on leveraging Workday to ensure data accuracy, generate meaningful insights, and support HR operations and reporting needs. If you are a Workday expert this is a great opportunity to come in and build your dream dashboard because we love creativity and want to push the limits.

Tasks in the role

Data Analytics & Reporting: Utilize advanced data analytics to examine cost changes, staff numbers, and HR metrics. Create insightful reports and dashboards to inform strategic decisions within HR and across the business.

Process Improvement & Automation: Identify and implement process automation opportunities within HR analytics and HCM management, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. Work in partnership with HR Function to refine these processes, ensuring they meet the evolving needs of the business.

HR Data Management & Governance: Ensure the integrity and accuracy of HR data. Participate in governance activities to uphold data quality and consistency across all HR systems. Credibility is important!

Flexibility & Urgency: Work with a heightened sense of urgency to produce recurring and ad hoc workforce reports. Be flexible in requirement changes and open to feedback. We can all see data in a different way.

Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement: Serve as a pivotal analytical resource within the HR team, collaborating with other HR departments and other internal stakeholders to ensure HR analytics initiatives are strategically aligned and effectively executed.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

A minimum of 2 years of experience in HR analytics, with a demonstrated focus on predictive analytics, dashboard creation and strategic analysis.

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Analytics, Economics, Finance, HR, Mathematics, or anything math! More years of hands on HR Analytics experience can substitute for a degree

At least one year of experience with Workday reporting

Advance level excel capabilities (Caution there may be a test 😉)

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen ability to interpret complex data.

Experience in data governance and quality management practices.

Our team is fun, be open and yourself with us!

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Flexible working hours

Inter Polska Health Insurance and Life Insurance co-financing

Worksmile Cafeteria Program (available after 2 months of employment), including co-financing for the Multisport card

Mental health support–private therapy sessions (in Polish and English)

B2B contract is also an option

Employee Referral Program

Buddy Program

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

A little more about us



Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!