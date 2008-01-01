Online Reputation Management Team Lead (Social & Community Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We’re looking for an Online Reputation Management Team Lead to lead and develop our reputation management function. This person will manage the team responsible for monitoring brand mentions, engaging in online conversations, handling reputation-sensitive situations, and helping shape how the brand is perceived across public channels. This role sits within the Brand Department and reports to the Director of Social.

The function is already established, and the focus of this role is to improve team efficiency, raise the quality and consistency of public responses, strengthen team performance, and serve as the main escalation point for reputation management.

Tasks in The Role:

Lead the Online Reputation Management team, including in-house and freelance ORM/monitoring managers, manage day-to-day performance, priorities, and coverage.

Improve team efficiency by refining workflows, strengthening processes, and raising operational standards.

Oversee monitoring and response handling across brand mentions on social media, communities, and review platforms.

Act as the main escalation point for sensitive, high-risk, or reputation-critical situations. Lead the response approach for minor and medium-scale reputation incidents and support crisis prevention for reputation-sensitive moments.

Help shape positive brand perception by ensuring the team represents the brand well in public conversations.

Raise the quality of engagement in comment sections, communities, and review platforms so interactions build trust and credibility.

Oversee reporting on brand mentions, sentiment, source trends, and share of voice, and turn insights into actionable recommendations.

Oversee review platform management across key sites including G2, Trustpilot, Gartner Peer Insights, and Capterra.

Oversee Reddit management, including the brand’s official subreddit and related engagement activity.

Partner closely with Customer Success, Product, and Product Marketing to surface reputation risks, align on messaging, and support reputation-sensitive communication.

Identify recurring drivers of negative sentiment and help relevant teams address root causes to reduce preventable negativity over time.

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About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

4+ years experience in online reputation management, community management, social media operations, customer communications, or crisis communications in tech sector

2+ years in team leadership, including managing direct reports and freelancers

Experience in incident management, crisis communications, or brand risk mitigation. Strong judgment in handling sensitive public-facing situations and escalations.

Excellent written communication skills, with the ability to craft clear, thoughtful, and brand-aligned responses and passion to connect with people online.

Strong people-management skills and the ability to improve team standards, accountability, and performance.

Tech-savvy, with the ability to quickly learn and understand the product, navigate new tools and systems, and build enough product context to make sound decisions in public-facing reputation management.

Strong analytical mindset and comfort working with sentiment, mention volume, reporting, and performance data.

Ability to balance speed, quality, and risk in a fast-moving environment.

Comfort working cross-functionally with multiple stakeholders and influencing without direct ownership.

Ability to translate public feedback and online sentiment into actionable recommendations for the business.

Highly creative, ‘hands-on’ leader who embraces ambiguity and defines a way forward; A balance of strategic vision and hands-on execution

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if…

You’re a Semrush power user

You have relevant experience in B2B SaaS sector

You have a good understanding or practical experience in digital marketing, SEO and AI Search

You have experience working with review platforms such as G2, Gartner Peer Insights, Trustpilot, or Capterra.

You have experience managing brand presence on Reddit or other community-led platforms.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!