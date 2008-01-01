Senior Data Engineer (GKT Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Lead the Design and development of scalable data pipelines and infrastructure

Optimize the performance of data systems and troubleshoot complex data issues

Collaborate with data scientists to ensure data is structured and available for advanced analytics

Ensure data security, privacy, and compliance with organizational policies

Manage the integration of new data sources and ensure data quality.

Continuously evaluate and adopt new technologies to improve data engineering practices

Contribute to architecture decisions

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

High level of proficiency in Python, SQL

Good knowledge of Linux and Unix Shell scripting

Experience with GCP, or other cloud providers

Experience with Airflow or similar workflow orchestration tools

Experience with column and/or transactional databases

Understanding of distributed systems and scalable data architectures

Experience writing clean, maintainable, and well-tested code

Strong sense of delivery ownership, balancing speed of execution with adherence to established engineering standards, best practices, and quality requirements

Shipping solutions efficiently without compromising code quality, reliability, or maintainability, even under tight timelines

Actively driving alignment and collaboration across cross-functional teams

Not required, but a plus

Experience with ClickHouse

Pipeline testing experience in Airflow (DAG validation, unit/integration testing)

Expertise with containerisation and infrastructure-as-code (Docker, k8s, Terraform)

Familiarity with monitoring and logging tools (Grafana, Prometheus, ELK)

Hands-on experience with CI/CD pipelines and automated deployment workflows

About the team

The GKT Team is creating an internal product: search query analytics. This is collecting, storing, and transmitting a huge amount of data for other teams across. Semrush. We handle roughly tens of billions of records every month. Working with us is a step towards development in BigData & DataMining.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!