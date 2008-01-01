Content and Production Associate (Academy Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're looking for a Content and Production Assistant to support the day-to-day production and operations of Semrush Academy. This is a hands-on execution role. You'll help turn ideas into published content by writing instructional design for video editors, proofreading videos, uploading and managing content in our LMS, and keeping production on schedule.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is organised, detail-oriented, and eager to learn how world-class customer education content gets made. You'll work closely with our Production and Operations Manager, supporting multiple ongoing projects across content creation and an upcoming platform transition.

What You'll Do

Support Content Writing

Help write and edit Academy content, including lessons/ courses scripts, landing page outlines, thumbnail text, and video descriptions. Proofread video content for clarity, grammar, and consistency before it goes live. Make sure every piece of content meets our quality standards.

Support Video Production

Prepare videos for our video editor and motion designer in Frame.io - adding production notes and instructional design, uploading files, managing video assets, and ensuring all related assets are saved and tagged.

Upload and Manage Content in the LMS

Upload lessons and courses to Academy LMS prior to publication date. Organise and tag digital assets, and flag any technical issues that need resolving.

Keep Production on Track

Help maintain production schedules and track the status of ongoing tasks. Flag blockers early and make sure nothing falls through the cracks across multiple simultaneous projects.

Coordinate Day-to-Day Tasks

Handle operational tasks that keep the team running: file management, asset organisation, and supporting communication with vendors; follow up on user feedback and help resolve any issues.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

What You Bring

Hands-On Content Experience . 1–2 years in content production, copywriting, e-learning, or a similar role. You’ve helped move content from draft to published - writing, editing, preparing assets, and ideally managing content in an LMS.

Strong Writing. Native or high-proficiency English. You write clearly and concisely, catch small mistakes, and care about how content reads - not just whether it’s technically correct.

Organised and Reliable. You’re someone people can count on. You manage multiple tasks without dropping threads and enjoy bringing structure to messy workflows.

Comfortable with Tools (including AI). You’re quick to learn new systems - LMS platforms, Frame.io, project management tools, or video platforms. You use AI tools (like ChatGPT or Claude) to work more efficiently, while applying your own judgment to the final output.

Proactive Communicator. You keep people in the loop without being chased. If something might slow a project down, you flag it early.

Curious and Open. You’re curious by nature and always looking for ways to improve how things work. You’re comfortable saying “I’m not sure” and asking questions - clarity matters more to you than pretending to know everything.

Collaborative by Default. You take feedback well, give it thoughtfully, and care about being part of a kind, supportive team.

What Success Looks Like

In your first few months, you'll have become a reliable part of the production process - helping us publish content faster and more consistently. You'll know our tools, understand our quality standards, and be trusted to take tasks from brief to published with minimal oversight. Most importantly, you'll free up the team's senior capacity to focus on strategy and leadership by owning the execution.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!