Insights Analyst, Sales & Customer Success

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Hi there!

We’re looking for an Insights Analyst to join our Analytics Division and help drive data-informed decisions across Sales, Customer Success, and Finance.

In this role, you’ll work closely with cross-functional teams to analyze performance, build reporting frameworks, and deliver insights that help improve revenue growth, customer retention, and operational efficiency across our go-to-market organization.

If you enjoy solving business problems with data, collaborating with stakeholders across teams, and leveraging modern analytics and AI tools, we’d love to hear from you.

Tasks in the role

Partner closely with Sales, Customer Success, Finance, and Revenue Operations stakeholders to understand business challenges and identify opportunities where analytics can drive impact.

Conduct deep-dive analyses to uncover insights related to sales productivity, customer lifecycle performance, customer retention, and revenue trends.

Support GTM teams with data-driven recommendations that inform strategic initiatives and operational improvements.

Leverage AI-assisted analytics tools and modern data workflows to improve analytical efficiency, automate repetitive analysis, and uncover deeper insights from data.

Build and maintain dashboards and reports that track key GTM metrics such as pipeline, revenue, retention, expansion, and forecasting accuracy.

Develop predictive analyses and statistical models to support forecasting, growth planning, and performance optimization.

Design and analyze experiments and A/B tests to measure the impact of GTM initiatives and product or pricing changes.

Collaborate with Analytics, Data Engineering, and other Analytics teams to improve data quality, data infrastructure, and reporting frameworks.

Leverage AI-assisted analytics tools and modern data workflows to improve analytical efficiency, automate repetitive analysis, and uncover deeper insights from data.

Present insights and findings to cross-functional teams, translating complex analyses into clear, actionable business recommendations.

Independently manage analytics workstreams or smaller projects within larger GTM initiatives.

Contribute to the development of analytics best practices.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or analytics roles.

Strong proficiency in SQL and experience working with relational databases.

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field (Master’s degree is a plus).

Familiarity with data visualization and BI tools such as Tableau.

Strong foundation in statistics, probability theory, and quantitative analysis.

Experience working with large datasets and complex business problems.

Experience designing and interpreting A/B tests or experiments.

Ability to partner effectively with stakeholders across Sales, Customer Success, Finance, and Operations to understand their needs and translate them into analytical solutions.

Strong communication and storytelling skills, with the ability to present insights and recommendations to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Experience or interest in using AI tools and automation to enhance data analysis, research, and analytics workflows.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities while collaborating with cross-functional teams in a fast-paced environment.

A proactive and collaborative mindset, with a focus on building strong relationships with stakeholders and enabling data-driven decision-making.



They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You enjoy working at the intersection of data, business, and strategy.

You’re curious about revenue growth, customer behavior, and GTM performance

You actively explore new analytics technologies, automation tools, and AI capabilities to improve how analysis is done.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!