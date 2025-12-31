Channel Account Executive - US

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity



The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Develop and execute a comprehensive channel sales strategy to achieve revenue targets.

Identify, recruit, and onboard new channel partners (agencies, system integrators, consultancies).

Negotiate and manage partner agreements, ensuring mutually beneficial terms.

Build strong, trusted relationships with channel partners, acting as their primary point of contact and advocate.

In collaboration with customer success, provide ongoing training, enablement, and support to ensure partner success

Educate partners on Semrush value proposition, sales motions, and objection handling to increase the competency of the channel.

Identify and pursue expansion opportunities with existing channel partners (client package add-ons) Facilitate both co-sell and resell expansion

Develop joint business plan with partners (inclusive of sales targets, certification growth, and partner marketing initiatives) Build and track pipeline associated with each channel partner (commensurate with joint business plan)

Analyze market trends and competitive landscape to identify new channel opportunities and inform channel investments.

Represent Semrush at industry events, conferences, and partner meetings.

About you

5+ years in B2B sales or business development, with 2+ years in channel sales or partner management.

Demonstrated ability to recruit, onboard, and drive revenue through a channel ecosystem

Strong understanding of SaaS business models and channel go-to-market strategies (resell, referral, co-sell)

Excellent communication, presentation, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team in a fast-paced environment.

Results-oriented with a strong focus on achieving and exceeding sales targets.

Proficiency with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce) and channel partner management tools.

Willingness to travel as needed.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about the company





Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!