Channel Account Executive - US

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Some highlights of our success:
$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+
Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025
Large deals growing 74% YoY
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others
Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
About the opportunity
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.
Joining the Sales team also means:
Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization
A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe
Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process
President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination
Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue
Uncapped commissions
About your future tasks
Develop and execute a comprehensive channel sales strategy to achieve revenue targets.
Identify, recruit, and onboard new channel partners (agencies, system integrators, consultancies).
Negotiate and manage partner agreements, ensuring mutually beneficial terms.
Build strong, trusted relationships with channel partners, acting as their primary point of contact and advocate.
In collaboration with customer success, provide ongoing training, enablement, and support to ensure partner success
Educate partners on Semrush value proposition, sales motions, and objection handling to increase the competency of the channel.
Identify and pursue expansion opportunities with existing channel partners (client package add-ons)
Facilitate both co-sell and resell expansion
Develop joint business plan with partners (inclusive of sales targets, certification growth, and partner marketing initiatives)
Build and track pipeline associated with each channel partner (commensurate with joint business plan)
Analyze market trends and competitive landscape to identify new channel opportunities and inform channel investments.
Represent Semrush at industry events, conferences, and partner meetings.
About you
5+ years in B2B sales or business development, with 2+ years in channel sales or partner management.
Demonstrated ability to recruit, onboard, and drive revenue through a channel ecosystem
Strong understanding of SaaS business models and channel go-to-market strategies (resell, referral, co-sell)
Excellent communication, presentation, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team in a fast-paced environment.
Results-oriented with a strong focus on achieving and exceeding sales targets.
Proficiency with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce) and channel partner management tools.
Willingness to travel as needed.
About the perks
Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue
High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility
Health insurance
Travel insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
A little more about the company
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!
Justin McClurg
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.