Content Associate, Enterprise (Academy Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're hiring a junior content specialist to join the Customer Education & Community team and support the production of Semrush Enterprise’s education content. You'll work closely with our Enterprise Content Strategist and alongside the wider Academy team — taking briefs, turning ideas into finished assets, and moving between formats: short-form video, knowledge base articles, email copy, LMS content, and course materials.

You're organised, you write well, and you already know your way around Semrush. This role is about doing, creating, and owning execution.

The team's mission is to help current and future customers unlock the full value of Semrush through education, tools, and community — empowering them to hit their business goals and advance their careers. Your role will be key to making that happen!

What You'll Do

Produce Short-Form Video Content

Script, coordinate, and produce short tutorial and demo videos featuring industry and in-house experts. Own the process from brief through to published asset — writing scripts, preparing speakers, coordinating with editors, and ensuring the final product is clear, concise, and on-brand.



Produce and Maintain Enterprise Knowledge Base Content

Help maintain and grow the Enterprise Solutions knowledge base — filling content gaps, briefing and coordinating with freelance writers, reviewing their output against style guidelines, and writing or editing articles yourself when needed. Content types include feature guides, how-to's, troubleshooting articles, and FAQs.

Draft Email and LMS Copy

Write instructional email copy and in-platform messaging for learning paths in Skilljar. Help shape how customers experience onboarding sequences and milestone communications.

Support Academy Course Production

Assist with course content across the Academy — proofreading scripts, preparing instructional design materials for editors and motion designers, uploading and tagging content in the LMS, and keeping production schedules on track.

Support Content Strategy Execution

Help bring content strategies to life: turning briefs into drafts, researching topics, pulling together reference materials, and supporting multi-channel campaigns that drive engagement with Semrush Enterprise products.

Work Cross-Functionally

Partner with Solutions Engineers, CSMs, and Product to source accurate technical information, align content with product releases, and surface the friction points that documentation and education content should address.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Content Production Experience. 1–3 years producing content in a professional setting — ideally across more than one format. You've published written copy and content, helped produce video, and/or managed content in a CMS or LMS. You use AI tools (ie Claude, ChatGPT) to work faster while applying your own expertise to the final output.

Strong Writing and Editorial Judgement. You write clean, clear and easy-to-digest prose in fluent English. You can spot when something reads like a wall of text or buries the point. You follow style guides, catch inconsistencies, and care about the details.

Semrush Experience. You've used Semrush professionally and understand how its core tools work in practice. You can speak credibly about the platform and its values.

Comfort with Video. You don't need to be a videographer or editor, but you should be comfortable scripting short-form content, briefing speakers, and reviewing rough cuts. Experience producing tutorials, walkthroughs, or demo videos is a strong plus.

Adaptable and Eager to Learn. You juggle multiple projects without dropping threads and flag blockers early. You pick things up fast, ask the right questions, and get excited about unfamiliar tasks.

Creative Curiosity. You bring ideas that go with the execution. You're always considering how to make content more engaging, useful, actionable or interesting — and you're not afraid to suggest new angles or formats that go against the grain.

Nice to Have

Experience with LMS platforms (Skilljar, Teachable, or similar) or knowledge base tools (Intercom, Zendesk, Confluence)

Background in e-learning, instructional design, or customer education

Enterprise or B2B SaaS experience

Familiarity with SEO, AI search, or digital marketing beyond Semrush basics

Comfortable with stepping on to be on camera if needed

Basic video skills or experience with tools like Loom or Riverside.fm

What Success Looks Like

In your first few months, you'll be a creative force on our content production team — producing short-form videos on a regular cadence, keeping Enterprise KB content accurate and current, and supporting the Customer Education and Community team with production without needing hand-holding. You'll have built trust with the SMEs you work with, developed a feel for what good Enterprise education content looks like, and own execution across multiple content formats.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!