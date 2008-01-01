Customer Success Trainer (Customer Success Training and Enablement Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

The Customer Success Lead Trainer is responsible for designing and delivering high-impact training programs that enable Customer Success teams to confidently drive customer value through the Semrush Enterprise platforms.

This role focuses on training delivery, product education, and capability development, ensuring Customer Success teams remain fluent in Semrush’s evolving product portfolio and enterprise capabilities.

Working closely with the Customer Success Enablement Manager, this role will translate enablement strategies into engaging training programs, certification pathways, and skill development experiences for Customer Success Managers globally.

Key Responsibilities:

Training Program Development & Delivery

Design and deliver engaging training programs for the Customer Success organization, including:

Instructor-led training

Virtual workshops

Product deep dives

Interactive learning sessions

Create Engaging Learning Content:

Presentations

Training decks

Workshops

Videos

Hands-on product simulations.

Deliver recommendations and optimizations for the Customer Success programs to ensure ongoing improvement

Role-Based Onboarding & Skill Development

Support the build and management of role-based onboarding programs that decrease ramp time and accelerate productivity for Customer Success team members

Develop structured everboarding programs that support continuous skill development

Product Enablement & Expertise

Ensure Customer Success teams maintain strong expertise across Semrush products, features, and customer use cases

Partner closely with Product and Product Marketing teams to stay current on product updates and translate them into practical training

Certification & Learning Programs

Build and maintain internal training and certification programs that validate Customer Success product and platform expertise

Develop learning paths that support both individual contributor and manager development

Performance Improvement & Coaching

Deliver training initiatives designed to improve Customer Success performance and customer outcomes

Provide coaching and learning support to Customer Success team members

Training Measurement & Optimization

Track and measure training program success using performance metrics and feedback

Continuously iterate training content to improve learning effectiveness and engagement

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Required Qualifications:

3+ years of experience delivering training, enablement, or learning programs in a SaaS environment

Bachelor Degree or equivalent

Experience designing role-based onboarding and training programs.

Strong facilitation skills and ability to deliver engaging training to global teams

Experience building training materials such as presentations, workshops, and videos

Ability to translate complex product concepts into clear, practical learning experiences

Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working with Semrush platforms, marketing technologies or data platforms

Experience training Customer Success or technical SaaS teams.

Familiarity with enablement tools such as Highspot, Mindtickle, Gong, Salesforce, or LMS platforms

Experience leveraging AI-powered productivity and knowledge tools (e.g., NotebookLM, ChatGPT, Claude, or similar) to enhance training development, knowledge management, and enablement workflows

Experience developing certification programs or learning academies

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!