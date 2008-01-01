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Customer Success Trainer (Customer Success Training and Enablement Team)

Customer SuccessSpain

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

The Customer Success Lead Trainer is responsible for designing and delivering high-impact training programs that enable Customer Success teams to confidently drive customer value through the Semrush Enterprise platforms.

This role focuses on training delivery, product education, and capability development, ensuring Customer Success teams remain fluent in Semrush’s evolving product portfolio and enterprise capabilities.

Working closely with the Customer Success Enablement Manager, this role will translate enablement strategies into engaging training programs, certification pathways, and skill development experiences for Customer Success Managers globally.

Key Responsibilities:

Training Program Development & Delivery

Design and deliver engaging training programs for the Customer Success organization, including:

  • Instructor-led training

  • Virtual workshops

  • Product deep dives

  • Interactive learning sessions

Create Engaging Learning Content:

  • Presentations

  • Training decks

  • Workshops

  • Videos

  • Hands-on product simulations.

  • Deliver recommendations and optimizations for the Customer Success programs to ensure ongoing improvement

Role-Based Onboarding & Skill Development

  • Support the build and management of role-based onboarding programs that decrease ramp time and accelerate productivity for Customer Success team members

  • Develop structured everboarding programs that support continuous skill development

Product Enablement & Expertise

  • Ensure Customer Success teams maintain strong expertise across Semrush products, features, and customer use cases

  • Partner closely with Product and Product Marketing teams to stay current on product updates and translate them into practical training

Certification & Learning Programs

  • Build and maintain internal training and certification programs that validate Customer Success product and platform expertise

  • Develop learning paths that support both individual contributor and manager development

Performance Improvement & Coaching

  • Deliver training initiatives designed to improve Customer Success performance and customer outcomes

  • Provide coaching and learning support to Customer Success team members

Training Measurement & Optimization

  • Track and measure training program success using performance metrics and feedback

  • Continuously iterate training content to improve learning effectiveness and engagement

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role: 

Required Qualifications:

  • 3+ years of experience delivering training, enablement, or learning programs in a SaaS environment

  • Bachelor Degree or equivalent

  • Experience designing role-based onboarding and training programs.

  • Strong facilitation skills and ability to deliver engaging training to global teams

  • Experience building training materials such as presentations, workshops, and videos

  • Ability to translate complex product concepts into clear, practical learning experiences

  • Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience working with Semrush platforms, marketing technologies or data platforms

  • Experience training Customer Success or technical SaaS teams.

  • Familiarity with enablement tools such as Highspot, Mindtickle, Gong, Salesforce, or LMS platforms

  • Experience leveraging AI-powered productivity and knowledge tools (e.g., NotebookLM, ChatGPT, Claude, or similar) to enhance training development, knowledge management, and enablement workflows

  • Experience developing certification programs or learning academies

About the perks

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!

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Alina WynnsLinkedIn

Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Customer Success

At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.

Customer Success Trainer (Customer Success Training and Enablement Team)

The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:

Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!

Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.

All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!

Apply for this job

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025