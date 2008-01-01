Customer Success Trainer (Customer Success Training and Enablement Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
The Customer Success Lead Trainer is responsible for designing and delivering high-impact training programs that enable Customer Success teams to confidently drive customer value through the Semrush Enterprise platforms.
This role focuses on training delivery, product education, and capability development, ensuring Customer Success teams remain fluent in Semrush’s evolving product portfolio and enterprise capabilities.
Working closely with the Customer Success Enablement Manager, this role will translate enablement strategies into engaging training programs, certification pathways, and skill development experiences for Customer Success Managers globally.
Key Responsibilities:
Training Program Development & Delivery
Design and deliver engaging training programs for the Customer Success organization, including:
Instructor-led training
Virtual workshops
Product deep dives
Interactive learning sessions
Create Engaging Learning Content:
Presentations
Training decks
Workshops
Videos
Hands-on product simulations.
Deliver recommendations and optimizations for the Customer Success programs to ensure ongoing improvement
Role-Based Onboarding & Skill Development
Support the build and management of role-based onboarding programs that decrease ramp time and accelerate productivity for Customer Success team members
Develop structured everboarding programs that support continuous skill development
Product Enablement & Expertise
Ensure Customer Success teams maintain strong expertise across Semrush products, features, and customer use cases
Partner closely with Product and Product Marketing teams to stay current on product updates and translate them into practical training
Certification & Learning Programs
Build and maintain internal training and certification programs that validate Customer Success product and platform expertise
Develop learning paths that support both individual contributor and manager development
Performance Improvement & Coaching
Deliver training initiatives designed to improve Customer Success performance and customer outcomes
Provide coaching and learning support to Customer Success team members
Training Measurement & Optimization
Track and measure training program success using performance metrics and feedback
Continuously iterate training content to improve learning effectiveness and engagement
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Required Qualifications:
3+ years of experience delivering training, enablement, or learning programs in a SaaS environment
Bachelor Degree or equivalent
Experience designing role-based onboarding and training programs.
Strong facilitation skills and ability to deliver engaging training to global teams
Experience building training materials such as presentations, workshops, and videos
Ability to translate complex product concepts into clear, practical learning experiences
Excellent communication, collaboration, and presentation skills
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working with Semrush platforms, marketing technologies or data platforms
Experience training Customer Success or technical SaaS teams.
Familiarity with enablement tools such as Highspot, Mindtickle, Gong, Salesforce, or LMS platforms
Experience leveraging AI-powered productivity and knowledge tools (e.g., NotebookLM, ChatGPT, Claude, or similar) to enhance training development, knowledge management, and enablement workflows
Experience developing certification programs or learning academies
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!