Customer Success Enablement Specialist (Customer Success Training and Enablement Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Semrush is seeking a Customer Success Enablement Specialist to support the strategy, communication, and operational execution of enablement programs that support our global Customer Success organization.



This role is responsible for ensuring Customer Success teams have the processes, tools, and enablement infrastructure required to drive customer adoption, retention, and expansion across the Semrush Enterprise platforms.



The Enablement Manager will work closely with Customer Success leadership, Product, Product Marketing, Operations, and Sales Enablement to ensure enablement initiatives align with company priorities and product evolution.



This role focuses on program design, stakeholder alignment, and operational enablement, while partnering with the Customer Success Trainers who deliver training programs.



Key Responsibilities:



Cross-Functional Collaboration

Build strong relationships and collaborate globally with key stakeholders across Customer Success, Sales, Product Marketing, Marketing, and Operations.

Serve as the central liaison for Customer Success enablement, ensuring alignment on messaging, processes, and enterprise product initiatives.

Leverage AI-powered tools and automation to streamline enablement communications, knowledge sharing, and documentation updates.



Enablement Communications & Process Alignment

Establish communication frameworks to keep Customer Success teams informed about enterprise product updates, new initiatives, and process changes.

Develop and maintain enablement documentation, playbooks, and process guides that support consistent execution and customer engagement strategies.



Playbooks & Strategic Initiatives

Partner with Customer Success leadership and Product Marketing to develop and operationalize high-impact Customer Success playbooks.

Support initiatives that improve customer value realization, retention, renewal outcomes, and expansion opportunities.

Provide recommendations to continuously improve enablement programs and operational efficiency.



Tools & Enablement Infrastructure

Manage enablement platforms and systems that support the Customer Success organization.

Ensure effective adoption of enablement technology and CRM tools to drive scalable learning and performance improvement.



About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Required Skills

2+ years of Customer Success Management or related experience

1+ years of experience in Customer Success Enablement, Program Management, or Operations within a SaaS organization.

Bachelor Degree or equivalent.

Proven experience building scalable enablement programs and operational frameworks.

Strong cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management skills.

A proactive, curious, and adaptable mindset, with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced SaaS environment.

Strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.

Experience supporting global teams and distributed organizations.

Strong program management capabilities with the ability to drive initiatives from strategy through execution.

Analytical mindset with experience measuring enablement impact and optimizing programs.

Deep understanding of KPIs and metrics tied to customer success performance and growth.

Not required, but a plus

Experience working with Semprush platforms, marketing technologies or data platforms.

Familiarity with enablement platforms such as Highspot, Mindtickle, Gong, Totango, or similar tools.

Experience leveraging AI-powered productivity and knowledge tools (e.g., NotebookLM, ChatGPT, Claude, or similar) to enhance training development, knowledge management, and enablement workflows.

Experience working with Customer Success teams in enterprise SaaS environments.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!