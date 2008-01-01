Customer Success Enablement Specialist (Customer Success Training and Enablement Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Semrush is seeking a Customer Success Enablement Specialist to support the strategy, communication, and operational execution of enablement programs that support our global Customer Success organization.
This role is responsible for ensuring Customer Success teams have the processes, tools, and enablement infrastructure required to drive customer adoption, retention, and expansion across the Semrush Enterprise platforms.
The Enablement Manager will work closely with Customer Success leadership, Product, Product Marketing, Operations, and Sales Enablement to ensure enablement initiatives align with company priorities and product evolution.
This role focuses on program design, stakeholder alignment, and operational enablement, while partnering with the Customer Success Trainers who deliver training programs.
Key Responsibilities:
Cross-Functional Collaboration
- Build strong relationships and collaborate globally with key stakeholders across Customer Success, Sales, Product Marketing, Marketing, and Operations.
- Serve as the central liaison for Customer Success enablement, ensuring alignment on messaging, processes, and enterprise product initiatives.
- Leverage AI-powered tools and automation to streamline enablement communications, knowledge sharing, and documentation updates.
Enablement Communications & Process Alignment
- Establish communication frameworks to keep Customer Success teams informed about enterprise product updates, new initiatives, and process changes.
- Develop and maintain enablement documentation, playbooks, and process guides that support consistent execution and customer engagement strategies.
Playbooks & Strategic Initiatives
- Partner with Customer Success leadership and Product Marketing to develop and operationalize high-impact Customer Success playbooks.
- Support initiatives that improve customer value realization, retention, renewal outcomes, and expansion opportunities.
- Provide recommendations to continuously improve enablement programs and operational efficiency.
Tools & Enablement Infrastructure
- Manage enablement platforms and systems that support the Customer Success organization.
- Ensure effective adoption of enablement technology and CRM tools to drive scalable learning and performance improvement.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Required Skills
2+ years of Customer Success Management or related experience
1+ years of experience in Customer Success Enablement, Program Management, or Operations within a SaaS organization.
Bachelor Degree or equivalent.
Proven experience building scalable enablement programs and operational frameworks.
Strong cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management skills.
A proactive, curious, and adaptable mindset, with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced SaaS environment.
Strong project management skills and the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.
Experience supporting global teams and distributed organizations.
Strong program management capabilities with the ability to drive initiatives from strategy through execution.
Analytical mindset with experience measuring enablement impact and optimizing programs.
Deep understanding of KPIs and metrics tied to customer success performance and growth.
Not required, but a plus
Experience working with Semprush platforms, marketing technologies or data platforms.
Familiarity with enablement platforms such as Highspot, Mindtickle, Gong, Totango, or similar tools.
Experience leveraging AI-powered productivity and knowledge tools (e.g., NotebookLM, ChatGPT, Claude, or similar) to enhance training development, knowledge management, and enablement workflows.
Experience working with Customer Success teams in enterprise SaaS environments.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!