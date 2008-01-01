Brand Manager (Brand Management Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We’re looking for a proactive, highly organized Brand Manager to help drive and operationalize Semrush’s global brand initiatives.

This role sits at the intersection of brand strategy, campaign execution, and program management. You’ll help bring our brand platform to life across campaigns, launches, activations, and always-on initiatives - while ensuring strong governance, alignment, and measurable impact.

You won’t just help make things happen. You’ll make sure they happen in the right order, with the right owners, and clear success metrics.

You’ll report to the VP of Brand Experience and work cross-functionally with Creative, Product Marketing, Digital, PR, Events, Social, and Enterprise Marketing teams.

What you’ll drive:

Brand Program & Calendar Management

Maintain and evolve the global Brand Experience calendar across campaigns, launches, events, and activations

Ensure initiatives align with quarterly OKRs and marketing priorities

Identify overlaps, dependencies, and resource risks early

Support quarterly and annual brand planning cycles



Execution of Brand Initiatives

Support the rollout of Semrush’s brand strategy across campaigns, product launches, partnerships, and experiential moments

Translate briefs and strategic priorities into structured execution plans

Coordinate cross-functional teams to deliver initiatives on time and on brief

Partner with agencies and vendors to manage timelines and deliverables



Governance, Alignment & RASCI

Define and clarify roles and responsibilities (RASCI) across stakeholders

Align teams early on scope, timelines, KPIs, and deliverables

Ensure transparency and accountability across projects

Facilitate brainstorms, planning sessions, kickoffs, and milestone reviews



Measurement & Optimization

Ensure every major initiative has a clear objective and measurement framework before launch

Track performance against brand and business KPIs

Support campaign testing and optimization efforts

Drive post-mortems to capture learnings and improve future execution



Brand Stewardship

Help reinforce Semrush’s brand identity across digital, social, product, events, and other touchpoints

Provide structured, thoughtful feedback to ensure work aligns with brand standards

Become deeply familiar with Semrush’s audiences and product ecosystem to support strong brand storytelling

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3–5 years of experience in brand marketing, campaign management, or marketing program management (B2B/SaaS preferred)

Experience running cross-functional initiatives with multiple stakeholders and moving parts

Strong organizational skills and comfort managing timelines, dependencies, and budgets

Familiarity with OKRs, KPI frameworks, and structured planning processes

Confident communicator who can bring clarity to ambiguity

Comfortable balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution

Detail-oriented and proactive, with the ability to reprioritize in fast-paced environments

You’ll thrive here if:

You enjoy turning strategy into structured action

You’re as comfortable in a planning doc as you are in a campaign rollout

You naturally think in timelines, ownership, and measurable outcomes

You care about how brands show up, and how teams collaborate to make that happen

You take pride in being the person who keeps both the creative and the process sharp

#LI-Hybrid

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!