Brand Manager (Brand Management Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We’re looking for a proactive, highly organized Brand Manager to help drive and operationalize Semrush’s global brand initiatives.
This role sits at the intersection of brand strategy, campaign execution, and program management. You’ll help bring our brand platform to life across campaigns, launches, activations, and always-on initiatives - while ensuring strong governance, alignment, and measurable impact.
You won’t just help make things happen. You’ll make sure they happen in the right order, with the right owners, and clear success metrics.
You’ll report to the VP of Brand Experience and work cross-functionally with Creative, Product Marketing, Digital, PR, Events, Social, and Enterprise Marketing teams.
What you’ll drive:
Brand Program & Calendar Management
- Maintain and evolve the global Brand Experience calendar across campaigns, launches, events, and activations
- Ensure initiatives align with quarterly OKRs and marketing priorities
- Identify overlaps, dependencies, and resource risks early
- Support quarterly and annual brand planning cycles
Execution of Brand Initiatives
- Support the rollout of Semrush’s brand strategy across campaigns, product launches, partnerships, and experiential moments
- Translate briefs and strategic priorities into structured execution plans
- Coordinate cross-functional teams to deliver initiatives on time and on brief
- Partner with agencies and vendors to manage timelines and deliverables
Governance, Alignment & RASCI
- Define and clarify roles and responsibilities (RASCI) across stakeholders
- Align teams early on scope, timelines, KPIs, and deliverables
- Ensure transparency and accountability across projects
- Facilitate brainstorms, planning sessions, kickoffs, and milestone reviews
Measurement & Optimization
- Ensure every major initiative has a clear objective and measurement framework before launch
- Track performance against brand and business KPIs
- Support campaign testing and optimization efforts
- Drive post-mortems to capture learnings and improve future execution
Brand Stewardship
- Help reinforce Semrush’s brand identity across digital, social, product, events, and other touchpoints
- Provide structured, thoughtful feedback to ensure work aligns with brand standards
- Become deeply familiar with Semrush’s audiences and product ecosystem to support strong brand storytelling
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- 3–5 years of experience in brand marketing, campaign management, or marketing program management (B2B/SaaS preferred)
- Experience running cross-functional initiatives with multiple stakeholders and moving parts
- Strong organizational skills and comfort managing timelines, dependencies, and budgets
- Familiarity with OKRs, KPI frameworks, and structured planning processes
- Confident communicator who can bring clarity to ambiguity
- Comfortable balancing strategic thinking with hands-on execution
- Detail-oriented and proactive, with the ability to reprioritize in fast-paced environments
You’ll thrive here if:
- You enjoy turning strategy into structured action
- You’re as comfortable in a planning doc as you are in a campaign rollout
- You naturally think in timelines, ownership, and measurable outcomes
- You care about how brands show up, and how teams collaborate to make that happen
- You take pride in being the person who keeps both the creative and the process sharp
#LI-Hybrid
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!