Senior Influencer Relations Specialist (Social & Community Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We’re looking for a relationship-driven, strategic communicator to join our growing Influencer team at Semrush. In this role, you’ll focus on building meaningful connections with the most influential voices in AI Search and Enterprise marketing — CMOs, industry thought leaders, and power users within our customer base. Your mission: turn influential marketers into active brand advocates and elevate Semrush's presence in the AI Search and Enterprise space and support the brand building and promotion of the Semrush brand and platform.

You’ll act as a connector between the thought leaders shaping marketing conversation and the Semrush brand — ensuring our voice, values, and products are part of the most important discussions in the industry. You’ll also be a key partner in shaping a sense of community among our most influential advocates, both online and in real life.

This is a highly cross-functional role that will require close collaboration with teams across the business — including Leadership, PR, Sales, Demand Generation, Product Marketing, Brand, Events, and more. You’ll need to thrive in a fast-paced environment, move quickly from idea to execution, and be comfortable managing multiple projects, personalities, and priorities at once.

What You’ll Do

Manage strategy. Create and execute Influencer Marketing Strategy to elevate Semrush's presence in the AI Search and Enterprise through influencer and thought-leadership activations.

Build Relationships. Find influential personas within the marketing space and cultivate long-term relationships with them. Bring meaningful brand opportunities from your network and connections.

Turn Existing Customers into Advocates. Collaborate with Sales and Marketing to identify success stories and turn them into brand advocates across social, events, podcasts

Run Influencer and Thought Leadership Campaigns. Work with top-tier marketing experts and external agencies to co-create content, campaigns, and media that drive visibility for Semrush Enterprise.

Build Community Through Events. Plan and execute high-impact experiences — from private dinners and roundtables to online activations — that deepen connections with key decision-makers and foster a sense of community among influential Enterprise marketers.

Develop Strategic Messaging. Ensure consistent, compelling storytelling across all influencer and thought-leadership touch-points — aligned with Semrush’s Enterprise positioning .

Map Influence & Track Engagement. Build a relationship intelligence system to monitor who influences whom, engagement history, and opportunities for activation.

Report on Impact. Connect the dots between relationship-building and business results. Show how engagements drive visibility, influence pipeline, and create strategic brand moments.



About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5–8+ years in communications, influencer marketing, or executive engagement — ideally in a B2B or SaaS environment

Experience working with senior-level marketing decision-makers (CMO, VP, Director)

A strong understanding of the marketing landscape and top voices in the space

Excellent relationship-building and stakeholder management skills

Proven project management experience (especially around events, campaigns, or partner activations)

Highly organized, decisive, and confident in making calls in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment

Strong cross-functional collaborator with experience working across marketing, PR, sales, and product teams

Natural storyteller who can translate influence into business impact

Strategic and metrics-driven — you can connect relationship-building impact to business goals and back it up with data

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!