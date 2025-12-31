Manager, Enterprise Business Development

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Leadership & Execution

Manage a team of 8–10 BDRs across the AMER region.

Drive daily execution excellence — calls, sequences, LinkedIn outreach, event follow-up.

Conduct weekly 1:1s, pipeline reviews, and skill coaching sessions.

Enforce messaging quality, stage/exit criteria, and Sales Accepted Opportunity (SAO) rigor.

Partner with Enterprise AEs to align on account strategy, coverage, and meeting quality.

Drive a high performing team culture



Process & Performance

Manage outbound pipeline targets across enterprise and strategic accounts.

Own regional BD scorecard: coverage, activity, conversion, and pipeline contribution.

Collaborate with Marketing on inbound lead SLAs, ABM programs, and event follow-up.

Optimize cadences and Salesforce data hygiene; ensure tech stack discipline (ZoomInfo, Salesloft, Salesforce).

Share insights and best practices with global peers to ensure consistent global alignment.



People & Culture

Recruit, onboard, and coach new BDRs to ramp quickly and hit productivity goals.

Cultivate a high-performance, coaching-first culture — clear expectations, accountability, and recognition.

Partner with Enablement on skill development and performance improvement plans.



What Success Looks Like

Regional pipeline contribution vs. plan.

Team attainment of 10–12 qualified meetings per rep per month with ≥70% SAO acceptance.

Balanced outbound activity execution (calls, emails, LinkedIn).

Consistent data accuracy and reporting discipline.

Strong alignment and trust with Enterprise Sales and Marketing stakeholders.

About you

3–6 years in B2B SaaS sales or BD leadership.

Proven track record managing BDR/SDR teams driving enterprise pipeline.

Data-driven and process-minded; comfortable managing through metrics.

Exceptional coaching and communication skills — builds clarity, energy, and accountability.

Proficiency with ZoomInfo, Salesloft, and Salesforce.

Thrives in a high-expectation, performance-oriented environment.

About the perks





Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan with employer match

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company





Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!