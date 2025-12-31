Manager, Enterprise Business Development
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Some highlights of our success:
$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+
Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025
Large deals growing 74% YoY
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others
Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
About the opportunity
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.
Joining the Sales team also means:
Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization
A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe
Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process
President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination
Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue
Uncapped commissions
About your future tasks
Leadership & Execution
Manage a team of 8–10 BDRs across the AMER region.
Drive daily execution excellence — calls, sequences, LinkedIn outreach, event follow-up.
Conduct weekly 1:1s, pipeline reviews, and skill coaching sessions.
Enforce messaging quality, stage/exit criteria, and Sales Accepted Opportunity (SAO) rigor.
Partner with Enterprise AEs to align on account strategy, coverage, and meeting quality.
Drive a high performing team culture
Process & Performance
Manage outbound pipeline targets across enterprise and strategic accounts.
Own regional BD scorecard: coverage, activity, conversion, and pipeline contribution.
Collaborate with Marketing on inbound lead SLAs, ABM programs, and event follow-up.
Optimize cadences and Salesforce data hygiene; ensure tech stack discipline (ZoomInfo, Salesloft, Salesforce).
Share insights and best practices with global peers to ensure consistent global alignment.
People & Culture
Recruit, onboard, and coach new BDRs to ramp quickly and hit productivity goals.
Cultivate a high-performance, coaching-first culture — clear expectations, accountability, and recognition.
Partner with Enablement on skill development and performance improvement plans.
What Success Looks Like
Regional pipeline contribution vs. plan.
Team attainment of 10–12 qualified meetings per rep per month with ≥70% SAO acceptance.
Balanced outbound activity execution (calls, emails, LinkedIn).
Consistent data accuracy and reporting discipline.
Strong alignment and trust with Enterprise Sales and Marketing stakeholders.
About you
3–6 years in B2B SaaS sales or BD leadership.
Proven track record managing BDR/SDR teams driving enterprise pipeline.
Data-driven and process-minded; comfortable managing through metrics.
Exceptional coaching and communication skills — builds clarity, energy, and accountability.
Proficiency with ZoomInfo, Salesloft, and Salesforce.
Thrives in a high-expectation, performance-oriented environment.
About the perks
Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue
High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility
Life insurance
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Savings Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan with employer match
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about the company
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
The Sales team at Semrush isn’t just important, it’s foundational. They are the force that drives market expansion, accelerates customer success, and sets new benchmarks in the MarTech space. Colleagues don’t just meet the moment, they shape it!
Our Sales team partners with world-class marketers, SEOs, and fast-scaling businesses to help them win online. Backed by our award-winning all-in-one platform, they solve real marketing and growth challenges daily—a capability recently recognized when Semrush was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025.
But it’s not just about closing deals, it’s about building legacies. From strategic promotions and ownership opportunities to recognition programs like President’s Club, we celebrate performance, invest in future leaders, and fuel a high-performance culture where ambition is a shared language.
At Semrush, sales professionals operate like CEOs of their own market. Through the One Semrush selling approach, colleagues break silos and build synergy across roles and functions.
Across our large Sales team, we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training for them as well as for the Sales Managers. They’re also actively experimenting with various AI-driven solutions to improve learning efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance the overall sales performance.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Solutions Sales Team empowers our sales reps to close complex deals and keep customers satisfied by matching their needs with the right Semrush tools. They bring deep product knowledge, smart strategy, and real-world experience to every step of the sales process. Their work is key to winning new business and growing existing accounts by showing customers how our solutions can solve their biggest challenges.
The Channel Partners Sales Team plays a strategic role in expanding Semrush’s reach and driving revenue through trusted external partnerships. By collaborating with resellers, agencies, and technology partners, the team amplifies the impact of our sales efforts beyond direct channels.
We’re scaling faster than ever. Demand for digital marketing tools is booming, and we’re leading the category. This is your moment to join a high-velocity team, shape your career, and be part of a company defining the future of marketing tech.
Come build something iconic!