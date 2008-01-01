Enterprise Support Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're looking for a self-sufficient, analytical, and technically minded Enterprise Support Specialist to support our Enterprise Solutions customers across the Americas. You will work with complex client environments, navigate ambiguity confidently, and deliver outstanding customer experiences through logical problem-solving, clear communication, and a proactive approach to learning.

Deliver high-quality, personalized technical support to enterprise customers, ensuring timely, accurate resolution of issues.

Work confidently and autonomously in an environment where not every process is fully defined, driving clarity and efficiency.

Investigate problems using analytical thinking, technical knowledge, and available data—escalating thoughtfully when necessary.

Collaborate closely with Product, Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing teams to support product adoption and process improvements.

Maintain and improve internal and customer-facing knowledge bases.

Handle escalated cases with professionalism and sound judgment, balancing customer expectations with internal priorities.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within Enterprise Support and support global coverage planning.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years of experience in technical product support, customer success, account management, or consulting—ideally in SaaS or digital marketing environments.

Strong analytical and logical thinking skills; ability to diagnose complex issues methodically.

Technical background with basic knowledge of programming, SQL, HTML, APIs, or related technologies.

Experience working with ticketing/support platforms (e.g., Zendesk, Jira, Salesforce Service Cloud).

Ability to work efficiently and confidently in ambiguous or evolving environments.

Proven success working with cross-functional teams in fast-paced, high-growth settings.

Excellent communication and customer-facing skills, with a client-first mindset.

Demonstrated ability to manage escalations and high-pressure situations effectively.

Willingness and ability to learn quickly, continuously, and autonomously.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience supporting enterprise-level marketing or SEO-related platforms.

Understanding of SEO concepts, digital marketing workflows, or enterprise marketing technology stacks.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!