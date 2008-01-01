Senior Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, Americas (MidMarket & Enterprise Customer Success Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Semrush is a global leader in MarTech, and our Enterprise segment is a high growth critical cohort. We are looking for a powerhouse leader to head our Americas Strategic Customer Success team. This isn’t just a management role; it’s leading the team defining how Semrush partners with our largest Enterprise customers.
As the Sr. Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, you will lead a dedicated team managing Semrush’s most complex and high-value Americas accounts. You’ll be responsible for ensuring our largest partners see Semrush not just as a tool, but as a critical driver of their digital transformation. You will report to the Global Director of Customer Success and work at the intersection of leadership, strategy, and operational excellence.
About the Role
As a leader, your primary impact will come through high-touch coaching and the rigorous management of the enterprise customer lifecycle. You will be responsible for:
Strategic Leadership & Lifecycle Design: Go beyond tactical coaching to design and implement the Gold Standard for the Enterprise customer journey. You will own the framework for multi-year Success Plans that align our solutions with Fortune 1000 business goals.
Executive Sponsorship: Act as the key executive point of contact for our highest-value accounts. Training the team to deliver high-impact Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) that speak the language of C-suite and VP-level stakeholders, focusing on high-level ROI, strategic insights, and long-term partnership value.
Role-Based Enablement: Providing deep, persona-based coaching to help CSMs navigate complex, multi-threaded organizations and build long-term customer advocacy.
Product & Industry Expertise: Ensuring you and your team have deep knowledge of our Enterprise products and the Search industry.
Risk Management: Implementing a proactive framework to identify, escalate, and remediate account risk before it impacts the bottom line.
Operational Governance & Forecasting: Own the Renewal Engine for the Americas. You’ll be responsible for the accuracy of quarterly/monthly renewal and churn forecasting, using data-driven insights to report risks to senior leadership in real-time, with a firm mandate to close all renewals on time and maintain industry-leading retention rates.
Revenue & Growth Synergy: Partner closely with Sales, Marketing, and the Services organization to ensure a seamless transition from Sale to Value Realization. You will ensure the voice of our largest customers informs the product roadmap and expansion strategies.
Performance Culture: Leveraging data to report on risk to the business to senior leadership in real-time.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Management Experience: Minimum of 2+ years of experience leading and mentoring customer-facing teams in a SaaS or high-growth technology environment.
Enterprise Expertise: 7+ years of experience in Customer Success or Account Management, specifically working with Large Enterprise/Fortune 1000 organizations.
Process Mastery: Proven ability to manage the complexities of large-scale renewals, procurement cycles, and multi-departmental rollouts.
Strategic Mindset: A background in MarTech is a major plus, but the ability to translate complex data into actionable business strategy is a requirement.
Operational Discipline: An analytical approach to churn mitigation and a relentless focus on meeting quarterly targets (NRR, TCV, and On-Time Renewals).
Financial Acumen: Deep understanding of NRR, ARR. You don't just report on them; you know how to move the needle on these metrics through proactive risk mitigation.
Systemic Problem Solving: You have a history of building scalable processes, whether it's a new renewal workflow or an improved hand-off motion between Sales and Success.
The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $175,000 to $215,000. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $52,500 and $64,500, based on target performance.
Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
*International Locations*
Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!