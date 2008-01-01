Senior Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, Americas (MidMarket & Enterprise Customer Success Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Semrush is a global leader in MarTech, and our Enterprise segment is a high growth critical cohort. We are looking for a powerhouse leader to head our Americas Strategic Customer Success team. This isn’t just a management role; it’s leading the team defining how Semrush partners with our largest Enterprise customers.

As the Sr. Manager, Enterprise Customer Success, you will lead a dedicated team managing Semrush’s most complex and high-value Americas accounts. You’ll be responsible for ensuring our largest partners see Semrush not just as a tool, but as a critical driver of their digital transformation. You will report to the Global Director of Customer Success and work at the intersection of leadership, strategy, and operational excellence.

About the Role

As a leader, your primary impact will come through high-touch coaching and the rigorous management of the enterprise customer lifecycle. You will be responsible for:

Strategic Leadership & Lifecycle Design: Go beyond tactical coaching to design and implement the Gold Standard for the Enterprise customer journey. You will own the framework for multi-year Success Plans that align our solutions with Fortune 1000 business goals.

Executive Sponsorship: Act as the key executive point of contact for our highest-value accounts. Training the team to deliver high-impact Quarterly Business Reviews (QBRs) that speak the language of C-suite and VP-level stakeholders, focusing on high-level ROI, strategic insights, and long-term partnership value.

Role-Based Enablement: Providing deep, persona-based coaching to help CSMs navigate complex, multi-threaded organizations and build long-term customer advocacy.

Product & Industry Expertise : Ensuring you and your team have deep knowledge of our Enterprise products and the Search industry.

Risk Management: Implementing a proactive framework to identify, escalate, and remediate account risk before it impacts the bottom line.

Operational Governance & Forecasting: Own the Renewal Engine for the Americas. You’ll be responsible for the accuracy of quarterly/monthly renewal and churn forecasting, using data-driven insights to report risks to senior leadership in real-time, with a firm mandate to close all renewals on time and maintain industry-leading retention rates.

Revenue & Growth Synergy: Partner closely with Sales, Marketing, and the Services organization to ensure a seamless transition from Sale to Value Realization. You will ensure the voice of our largest customers informs the product roadmap and expansion strategies.

Performance Culture: Leveraging data to report on risk to the business to senior leadership in real-time.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Management Experience: Minimum of 2+ years of experience leading and mentoring customer-facing teams in a SaaS or high-growth technology environment.

Enterprise Expertise: 7+ years of experience in Customer Success or Account Management, specifically working with Large Enterprise/Fortune 1000 organizations.

Process Mastery: Proven ability to manage the complexities of large-scale renewals, procurement cycles, and multi-departmental rollouts.

Strategic Mindset : A background in MarTech is a major plus, but the ability to translate complex data into actionable business strategy is a requirement.

Operational Discipline: An analytical approach to churn mitigation and a relentless focus on meeting quarterly targets (NRR, TCV, and On-Time Renewals).

Financial Acumen: Deep understanding of NRR, ARR. You don't just report on them; you know how to move the needle on these metrics through proactive risk mitigation.

Systemic Problem Solving: You have a history of building scalable processes, whether it's a new renewal workflow or an improved hand-off motion between Sales and Success.

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $175,000 to $215,000. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $52,500 and $64,500, based on target performance.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!