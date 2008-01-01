Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We are looking for a Team Lead, Customer Success, Mid-Market (US Markets) to serve as a strategic product expert and force multiplier for our Customer Success organization. This role blends hands-on account ownership with team enablement, ensuring both customers and Customer Success Managers maximize value from the Semrush platform.

You will act as the go-to product authority, support complex customer scenarios, and elevate team performance through assisted onboarding, workshops, and mentorship—while also managing a focused portfolio of accounts aligned to two Account Executives.

Product Expertise & Escalation Ownership

Serve as the primary product expert for the Customer Success team across Semrush solutions

Partner with Product and Support teams to resolve complex product escalations and unblock critical customer issues

Translate product capabilities into clear, strategic use cases for both customers and internal teams

Stay ahead of product updates, roadmap changes, and industry trends to proactively guide the team

Team Enablement & Onboarding Excellence

Lead structured onboarding support for new CSMs, accelerating ramp time and product proficiency

Host recurring office hours and enablement workshops focused on product knowledge, best practices, and advanced workflows

Develop and scale repeatable enablement frameworks to ensure consistency across the team

Act as a mentor and coach, providing ongoing guidance on account strategy, product positioning, and customer engagement

Strategic Account Ownership (Player-Coach)

Manage a book of accounts aligned to two Account Executives

Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor

Partner with AEs to drive renewals, expansion, and long-term account growth

Deliver high-impact QBRs focused on ROI, adoption, and strategic outcomes

Proactively identify risks and opportunities, ensuring strong retention performance

Team & Manager Alignment

Act as a key bridge between the Customer Success team and team leadership, ensuring alignment on priorities, challenges, and opportunities

Surface team insights, trends, and risks to the manager to inform strategic decisions and resource planning

Support the manager in driving consistency across the team, reinforcing best practices, processes, and performance expectations

Provide visibility into product-related themes, customer feedback, and escalation patterns to help shape team-level strategy and enablement focus

Partner closely with leadership to identify gaps and implement improvements that enhance team performance, scalability, and customer outcomes

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Required Qualifications:

7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech

Proven experience managing enterprise-level customers with complex stakeholder environments

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)

Demonstrated success in driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue

Strong product acumen with the ability to translate technical capabilities into business value

Experience mentoring, onboarding, or enabling team members (formal or informal leadership)

Excellent communication and presentation skills, including executive-level engagement

Strong analytical mindset with the ability to turn data into actionable insights

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience serving as a product specialist, SME, or escalation point within a Customer Success or Solutions role

Background in enablement, training, or building scalable learning programs

Experience working closely with Sales teams on pipeline, forecasting, and deal strategy

Experience in fast-scaling, global SaaS organizations

Familiarity with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms

What Makes You Successful in This Role:

You are a product-first thinker who can simplify complex concepts

You enjoy teaching, mentoring, and elevating others

You operate as both a strategic advisor and a hands-on executor

You thrive in ambiguity and bring structure to complex challenges

You take ownership and consistently drive measurable outcomes

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $100,000 to $130,000. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $30,000 and $39,000, based on target performance. Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!