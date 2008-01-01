Team Lead, Customer Success, Mid-Market (US Markets)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We are looking for a Team Lead, Customer Success, Mid-Market (US Markets) to serve as a strategic product expert and force multiplier for our Customer Success organization. This role blends hands-on account ownership with team enablement, ensuring both customers and Customer Success Managers maximize value from the Semrush platform.
You will act as the go-to product authority, support complex customer scenarios, and elevate team performance through assisted onboarding, workshops, and mentorship—while also managing a focused portfolio of accounts aligned to two Account Executives.
Product Expertise & Escalation Ownership
Serve as the primary product expert for the Customer Success team across Semrush solutions
Partner with Product and Support teams to resolve complex product escalations and unblock critical customer issues
Translate product capabilities into clear, strategic use cases for both customers and internal teams
Stay ahead of product updates, roadmap changes, and industry trends to proactively guide the team
Team Enablement & Onboarding Excellence
Lead structured onboarding support for new CSMs, accelerating ramp time and product proficiency
Host recurring office hours and enablement workshops focused on product knowledge, best practices, and advanced workflows
Develop and scale repeatable enablement frameworks to ensure consistency across the team
Act as a mentor and coach, providing ongoing guidance on account strategy, product positioning, and customer engagement
Strategic Account Ownership (Player-Coach)
Manage a book of accounts aligned to two Account Executives
Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor
Partner with AEs to drive renewals, expansion, and long-term account growth
Deliver high-impact QBRs focused on ROI, adoption, and strategic outcomes
Proactively identify risks and opportunities, ensuring strong retention performance
Team & Manager Alignment
Act as a key bridge between the Customer Success team and team leadership, ensuring alignment on priorities, challenges, and opportunities
Surface team insights, trends, and risks to the manager to inform strategic decisions and resource planning
Support the manager in driving consistency across the team, reinforcing best practices, processes, and performance expectations
Provide visibility into product-related themes, customer feedback, and escalation patterns to help shape team-level strategy and enablement focus
Partner closely with leadership to identify gaps and implement improvements that enhance team performance, scalability, and customer outcomes
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Required Qualifications:
7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech
Proven experience managing enterprise-level customers with complex stakeholder environments
Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)
Demonstrated success in driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue
Strong product acumen with the ability to translate technical capabilities into business value
Experience mentoring, onboarding, or enabling team members (formal or informal leadership)
Excellent communication and presentation skills, including executive-level engagement
Strong analytical mindset with the ability to turn data into actionable insights
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience serving as a product specialist, SME, or escalation point within a Customer Success or Solutions role
Background in enablement, training, or building scalable learning programs
Experience working closely with Sales teams on pipeline, forecasting, and deal strategy
Experience in fast-scaling, global SaaS organizations
Familiarity with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms
What Makes You Successful in This Role:
You are a product-first thinker who can simplify complex concepts
You enjoy teaching, mentoring, and elevating others
You operate as both a strategic advisor and a hands-on executor
You thrive in ambiguity and bring structure to complex challenges
You take ownership and consistently drive measurable outcomes
The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $100,000 to $130,000. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of commissions which is typically between $30,000 and $39,000, based on target performance. Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Life insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Saving Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
401(k) plan
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!