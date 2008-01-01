Senior Process Manager, Operational Excellence (Shield Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Own the Engineering Excellence Hub (our framework) as the single source of truth for engineering standards, best practices, guidelines, and procedures

Establish and operate the governance lifecycle: definition → review/approval → adoption → exception management → audits

Facilitate cross‑team alignment with Security, SRE/Infrastructure, Shield, and engineering leaders to keep standards clear, feasible, and current

Define success metrics and dashboards for leadership: coverage, adoption, risk, exceptions, audit/enforcement status

Drive change management and adoption: communication plans, enablement materials, stakeholder mapping, champions network, and reinforcement loops

Translate standards into enforceable controls: create a clear pipeline and prioritised backlog for Shield team automation and enforcement efforts

Coordinate scalable audit approaches for non‑automatable requirements, including evidence templates and cadence

Own privacy & digital tracking governance: tracking/cookie registry, vendor coordination, and operational compliance aligned to EU/US regulations (GDPR/CCPA)

Facilitate systemic evidence collection for compliance with industry standards such as SOC and ISO

Coordinate platform infrastructure inputs for enterprise contract support (questionnaires, reviews, and response SLAs), reducing single points of dependency

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Proven experience leading cross‑functional governance, process, or operational excellence programs in a technology organisation

Demonstrated ability to drive adoption and behaviour change at scale (not just documentation)

Strong stakeholder influence without formal authority; confident facilitating complex discussions and trade‑offs

Excellent written communication: you can create clear standards, procedures, and executive‑ready summaries and presentations

Data‑driven mindset: you can define meaningful business oriented KPIs, build dashboards, and use evidence to steer priorities

Comfortable working with engineering concepts (reliability, operational risk, enforcement), even if you are not a software engineer

Track record in designing governance lifecycles (approval, exceptions, audits) that remain lightweight and scalable

Experience partnering with Legal/Security/Privacy stakeholders and translating requirements into operational controls

Ownership mindset and strong execution across multiple parallel workstreams; reliable follow‑through and escalation judgement

Not required but a plus

Experience as Project Manager or Program Manager in similar size organisations

Hands‑on experience with cookie/tracking governance, consent design, and GDPR/CPPA operationalisation

Experience implementing or advising on SOC and/or ISO27001 standards. Familiarity with NIST SSDF or secure SDLC standards frameworks

Familiarity with SLO/SLI thinking for measurable reliability expectations

Experience in building durable operating models and executive sponsorship across domains within a large scale organisation

A bit about the team

We drive consistent, compliant, and efficient product delivery across Semrush. In partnership with stakeholders, we shape and maintain engineering processes that let teams move fast while meeting key internal and external requirements. We provide the systems and support to make these processes work at scale — from rollout to adoption to evolution.

The Shield team domain supports Semrush products by ensuring that new products and major product changes go through an application review process in a timely manner, so live products remain compliant with company, infrastructure, and security policies.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!