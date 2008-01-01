Senior Financial Analyst

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

This role sits at the intersection of FP&A, data, and systems, driving automation, improving data reliability, and delivering actionable insights to leadership. You’ll partner across Finance, Data, and RevOps to create a single source of truth and enable faster, better decision-making.

What You’ll Do

Own and enhance financial reporting (monthly, quarterly, executive-level)

Support forecasting, budgeting, and long-range planning processes

Analyze SaaS metrics (ARR, NRR, CAC, LTV, margins) and deliver strategic insights

Build scalable dashboards and reporting in EPM/Tableau

Serve as a key owner of EPM tools

Integrations & Data (Core Focus):

Design and improve integrations across Salesforce, BigQuery, EPM, and BI tools

Write advanced SQL to extract, validate, and reconcile data

Automate reporting and eliminate manual processes

Ensure consistency and accuracy across financial and operational data

Drive alignment on definitions and canonical data sets for reporting

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

5–8+ years in FP&A, financial analytics, or data/business analysis

Strong SQL skills and experience with data warehouses

Hands-on experience with EPM tools (Hyperion, Anaplan, Adaptive, etc.)

Strong understanding of SaaS metrics and financial drivers

Experience with BI tools (Tableau)

Familiarity with ERP (Oracle) and CRM (Salesforce) systems

Ability to work cross-functionally with finance and technical teams

Demonstrate high attention to detail and intellectual curiosity

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $115,000 USD to $130,000. Actual pay within this range depends on several factors, including work location and individual qualifications.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!