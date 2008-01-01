Youtube Content Producer (Owned Media)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Helping define the creative and strategic direction of the Semrush YouTube channel.

Developing video ideas and formats that work well for YouTube and align with our content strategy.

Collaborating with internal teams to turn research and industry insights into compelling video concepts.

Writing, reviewing, and refining scripts so they work well for video and keep viewers engaged.

Defining how each video should be structured, including hooks, storytelling, and audience retention.

Guiding how videos are packaged for the platform, including titles, thumbnails, descriptions, and calls to action.

Analyzing video performance and identifying opportunities to improve future content.

Working with external editors and production partners to make sure the final videos are on time and match the intended strategy.

Helping us build and improve our YouTube production workflow as the channel grows.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Experience producing YouTube content or managing a YouTube channel.

A strong understanding of how YouTube works, including retention, storytelling, titles, thumbnails, and audience behavior.

Experience turning complex topics into engaging video content.

Knowledge of SEO and the AI visibility space

Experience developing or reviewing scripts for video.

A strategic mindset combined with a willingness to experiment and iterate.

Strong collaboration skills and comfort working with writers, marketers, and production partners.

Comfort using performance data to inform content decisions.

Experience working in SaaS, digital media, or a similar content-driven environment.

Not required, but a plus

Experience appearing on camera or hosting videos.

Experience working with external video editors or production agencies.

Experience creating educational or marketing content on YouTube.

Familiarity with Semrush tools

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!