HRIS Specialist (HR Technology Team) – 6-Month Fixed-Term Contract
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
- Own configuration and administration of Workday HCM, Perfomance and Recruiting modules, ensuring they support business needs and HR processes.
- Design, implement and optimize Workday configurations, including business processes, security roles, and system settings.
- Partner closely with HR, Talent Acquisition, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into scalable Workday solutions.
- Lead system improvements, upgrades, and configuration deployments to enhance system functionality and performance.
- Support the development and maintenance of HR analytics and reporting, ensuring data quality and proper system configuration.
- Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and perform root cause analysis for complex problems.
- Ensure data integrity and compliance, including support for internal audits and regulatory requirements (e.g., SOX).
- Maintain documentation of configurations, processes, and system architecture.
- Provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members, sharing best practices and supporting their development.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- 3+ years of hands-on experience with Workday, specifically Recruiting, Perfomance and HCM modules.
- Strong understanding of Workday business processes, security configuration, and system administration.
- Experience translating HR or recruiting business requirements into system configurations.
- Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills with the ability to resolve complex system issues.
- Experience supporting system upgrades, migrations, or configuration deployments.
- Excellent communication skills and ability to work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
- Strong attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy and system integrity.
- Professional English communication skills.
Not required but a plus
- Experience implementing or optimizing Workday Recruiting / ATS solutions.
- Experience supporting HR analytics or reporting frameworks.
- Experience working with Workday integrations or APIs.
- Experience working in a global SaaS or technology company.
- Familiarity with AI tools used in HR or talent acquisition processes.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.