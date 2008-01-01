HRIS Specialist (HR Technology Team) – 6-Month Fixed-Term Contract

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Own configuration and administration of Workday HCM, Perfomance and Recruiting modules , ensuring they support business needs and HR processes.

Workday HCM, Perfomance and Recruiting modules Design, implement and optimize Workday configurations , including business processes, security roles, and system settings.

Workday configurations Partner closely with HR, Talent Acquisition, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into scalable Workday solutions .

translate business requirements into scalable Workday solutions Lead system improvements, upgrades, and configuration deployments to enhance system functionality and performance.

system improvements, upgrades, and configuration deployments Support the development and maintenance of HR analytics and reporting , ensuring data quality and proper system configuration.

HR analytics and reporting Monitor system performance, troubleshoot issues, and perform root cause analysis for complex problems.

root cause analysis Ensure data integrity and compliance , including support for internal audits and regulatory requirements (e.g., SOX).

data integrity and compliance Maintain documentation of configurations, processes, and system architecture.

Provide guidance and mentorship to junior team members , sharing best practices and supporting their development.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years of hands-on experience with Workday , specifically Recruiting, Perfomance and HCM modules .

Recruiting, Perfomance and HCM modules Strong understanding of Workday business processes, security configuration, and system administration .

Workday business processes, security configuration, and system administration Experience translating HR or recruiting business requirements into system configurations .

HR or recruiting business requirements into system configurations Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills with the ability to resolve complex system issues.

Experience supporting system upgrades, migrations, or configuration deployments .

system upgrades, migrations, or configuration deployments Excellent communication skills and ability to work with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to data accuracy and system integrity .

data accuracy and system integrity Professional English communication skills.

Not required but a plus

Experience implementing or optimizing Workday Recruiting / ATS solutions .

Workday Recruiting / ATS solutions Experience supporting HR analytics or reporting frameworks .

HR analytics or reporting frameworks Experience working with Workday integrations or APIs .

Workday integrations or APIs Experience working in a global SaaS or technology company .

global SaaS or technology company Familiarity with AI tools used in HR or talent acquisition processes .

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!