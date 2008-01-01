Technical Support Specialist Tier 3 - Evening Shift (Global Customer Support Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Enterprise Solutions Technical Support Specialist (Tier 3) to join our internal support team.
In this role, you will handle complex technical issues escalated by Enterprise Solutions Customer Support, Customer Success Managers (CSMs), and Sales teams. This is a non-client-facing position focused on deep technical troubleshooting, cross-team collaboration, and driving resolution of advanced product issues.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide advanced technical analysis and resolution for complex cases escalated by Customer Support, CSM, and Sales teams
- Monitor and manage incoming requests in internal support channels (e.g., #enterprise-solution-support)
- Collaborate closely with Customer Support to investigate, reproduce, and resolve product issues
- Escalate bugs, admin-related issues, and feature requests to development teams with clear documentation and context
- Act as a technical expert for the Enterprise Solutions product suite, including configuration, architecture, and known limitations
- Contribute to improving internal knowledge base (KB), documentation, and troubleshooting guides based on recurring issues
- Support internal teams with guidance and best practices for resolving technical challenges
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- 2+ years of experience in Technical Support, Product Support, or Customer Support (preferably Tier 2 or Tier 3)
- Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday
- Strong debugging and problem-solving skills
- Ability to analyze and resolve complex technical issues independently
- Solid understanding of SaaS products and system architecture
- Experience working with ticketing and bug-tracking tools (e.g., Jira)
- Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams (Support, Product, Engineering)
- Proactive mindset with strong ownership and accountability
Nice to Have
- 2+ years of experience in SEO / Digital Marketing or related field
- Experience supporting enterprise-level clients or products
- Familiarity with APIs, integrations, or data-related products
- Experience working in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.