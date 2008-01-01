Technical Support Specialist Tier 3 - Evening Shift (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated Enterprise Solutions Technical Support Specialist (Tier 3) to join our internal support team.

In this role, you will handle complex technical issues escalated by Enterprise Solutions Customer Support, Customer Success Managers (CSMs), and Sales teams. This is a non-client-facing position focused on deep technical troubleshooting, cross-team collaboration, and driving resolution of advanced product issues.

Key Responsibilities

Provide advanced technical analysis and resolution for complex cases escalated by Customer Support, CSM, and Sales teams

Monitor and manage incoming requests in internal support channels (e.g., #enterprise-solution-support)

Collaborate closely with Customer Support to investigate, reproduce, and resolve product issues

Escalate bugs, admin-related issues, and feature requests to development teams with clear documentation and context

Act as a technical expert for the Enterprise Solutions product suite, including configuration, architecture, and known limitations

Contribute to improving internal knowledge base (KB), documentation, and troubleshooting guides based on recurring issues

Support internal teams with guidance and best practices for resolving technical challenges

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

2+ years of experience in Technical Support, Product Support, or Customer Support (preferably Tier 2 or Tier 3)

Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday

Strong debugging and problem-solving skills

Ability to analyze and resolve complex technical issues independently

Solid understanding of SaaS products and system architecture

Experience working with ticketing and bug-tracking tools (e.g., Jira)

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams (Support, Product, Engineering)

Proactive mindset with strong ownership and accountability

Nice to Have

2+ years of experience in SEO / Digital Marketing or related field

Experience supporting enterprise-level clients or products

Familiarity with APIs, integrations, or data-related products

Experience working in a fast-paced, cross-functional environment

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!