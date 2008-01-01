Customer Care Specialist - Evening Shift (Global Customer Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

You will be responsible for assisting users with billing- and account-related inquiries across multiple communication channels, including phone, live chat, and email, while delivering accurate internal data for the business.

The role will involve providing accurate and efficient support, such as resolving payment issues, processing refunds or credits, assisting with account management queries - all while ensuring a seamless and timely customer experience.

Work closely with multiple internal teams to handle user requests and internal inquiries to ensure customer retention and success, while also contributing to targeted optimization projects.

Consistently share feedback on internal processes, the user interface, and client input with the relevant teams and management to enable appropriate action.

Adhere to internal policies and compliance standards.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of products, pricing plans, and internal procedures.

Meet individual performance goals related to quality, efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.

Contributing to a positive team environment through open communication, feedback, and collaboration.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Excellent Communication Skills: Strong verbal and written communication to clearly and professionally assist customers across phone, live chat, and email

Working hours: Ability to work from 2 PM to 10 PM CET, Monday to Friday

Billing & Math Proficiency: Ability to understand invoices, process payments, and resolve billing discrepancies accurately

Multitasking Ability: Capable of handling multiple conversations and tasks simultaneously without compromising quality or efficiency

Problem-Solving Skills: Quickly assess issues, identify solutions, and guide customers through resolutions with confidence

Attention to Detail: Ensures accuracy when processing refunds, credits, and billing adjustments to prevent errors

Adaptability & Quick Learning: Comfortable navigating billing systems, troubleshooting issues, and adjusting to process updates

Customer-Centric Mindset: Prioritizes customer needs, demonstrates patience, and maintains a positive attitude in all interactions

Technical Proficiency: Familiarity with CRM systems, payment processing tools, and live chat software to provide seamless support

Time Management: Effectively prioritizes tasks and manages workload in a fast-paced environment

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!