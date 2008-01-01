Senior BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
As a Business Intelligence Engineer you will be responsible for designing and implementing analytical dashboards using internal BI tools based on data from BigQuery or REST APIs. You need to ensure alignment with the stakeholders about business requirements, scalability, and performance of the dedicated dashboards. Your role will involve collaborating with Product Managers to define requirements for analytics reports and dashboards, cross-functional work with developers, designers, and business stakeholders to develop and deliver high-quality customer facing dashboards.
Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements
Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards
Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary
Review and optimize the performance of SQL statements
Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality.
Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions.
Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions.
Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency.
Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance.
Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance.
Act as a subject matter expert for customer-facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in data analytics and developing analytical dashboards
Strong SQL expertise, including query performance optimization (ideally with BigQuery)
Hands-on experience designing and building dashboards/reports following UX/UI best practices
Experience in building and maintaining data pipelines
Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and derive actionable insights
Not Required but a plus
Experience working with APIs, webhooks, and 3rd-party integrations (e.g., Supermetrics, Funnel, Zapier)
Experience using Python for data extraction, transformation, and integration
Experience with digital marketing and SEO data
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better during the interview process, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new and innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing-related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform solutions.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?