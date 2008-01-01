HR Operations Intern (Global HR Operations Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Rename employee documents in Workday according to defined naming conventions

Review and organize documents into the correct categories and folders

Manually review a large volume of documents (3,000+ files) to ensure accuracy and completeness

Identify inconsistencies, duplicates, or missing information and flag them to the team

Support data cleanup and document structuring activities within HR systems

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

We are looking for a detail-oriented intern to support HR Operations with Workday data cleanup activities. In this role, you will help improve the quality and structure of employee documentation in the system, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and proper organization.

You will be a good fit if you have:

Good working level of English (sufficient to navigate and work in Workday)

Strong attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Ability to work with large volumes of data in a structured and consistent manner

Interest in organizing and improving data quality

Strong organizational skills and the ability to stay focused on repetitive tasks

Patience and diligence when working with detailed information

Familiarity with HR systems such as Workday, SAP, or BambooHR

Previous experience working with documents or large datasets

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!