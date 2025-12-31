Solutions Engineer, Mid Market

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity



The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Establish and maintain a deep understanding of the overall Semrush technology portfolio and the competitive landscape

Be a thought leader to the sales team and a technical lead on strategic client relationships across various industry verticals

Collaborate with Executive, Product, Sales, and other senior-level decision-makers.

Ability to provide authoritative guidance on technical concepts with strong skills in API, IT operations, security, and processes

Expertise in handling technical data questions from clients and prospects.

Help champion an environment for ongoing strategic customer success

Work closely with key client executive decision makers on product evaluations and proof of concepts to ensure the solutions/products meets client objectives

Actively assist other Sales teams in pre/post-sales engineering responsibilities

Perform high level Discovery with your clients

Conduct internal training, prepare & conduct demos, host webinars and events with clients, and interact with other Semrush Teams.

About you

5+ years Technical Pre/post-Sales / Sales Engineering experience or equivalent experience

B.S. degree in an engineering or similar program from an accredited college / university preferred or equivalent experience

Someone who takes pride in being an industry expert.

Experience in SaaS or DaaS environments a must.

Strong communication skills and comfortable interacting with clients.

Experience with implementing software products or solutions to large and dynamic enterprise companies

Ability to work well in a highly dynamic / team environment that focuses on providing above industry standard customer service

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

A little more about the company





Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!