Channel Partner Success Manager (APAC Markets)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Strategic Account Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with agency teams and users, helping to enable them on Semrush Enterprise. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact. In this role you are responsible for ensuring our agency partners know how to use Semrush to deliver value for their clients.
Renewals & Retention: Drive high agency retention and renewal rates by ensuring our channel partners are fully enabled and see ongoing value from the product and their partnership with you. Work closely with your Channel AEs to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Lead efforts in contract renewals.
Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to create and link key workflows within their agency services to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance.
Performance Reporting: ensure Channel Partner can clearly see the performance of their client work within the platform, set them up for success, and validate that the reporting is delivering expected results.
Account Planning: work with your Channel AEs to build out plans across your Channel Partners to outline the opportunities for growth
Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.
Create & Execute Success Plans: Develop detailed, customized success plans tailored to the customer’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the customer sees immediate impact
Demonstrate Thought Leadership: Whether it’s the latest Google algorithm update or helping a customer build a strategy for AI in Search, you partner with your clients to help them understand what is most relevant to their business as it relates to SEO
Collaborative Problem Solving: Partner with internal teams (Product, Sales, Support) to solve complex customer challenges. Performance Tracking & Reporting: Use data to provide actionable insights and track performance against KPIs. Present detailed reports and strategic recommendations to key customer stakeholders
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
7+ years of experience in Customer Success, consulting, agency services, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space
Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including C-suite executives and marketing teams
Proven experience creating customized success plans, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers
Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs
Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation
Ability to manage a large book of business and prioritize high touch strategic customers while nurturing low touch smaller customers
Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads
Ability to use customer data to provide insights and drive decision-making
Not required but a plus
Experience with BrightEdge, Conductor, SimilarWeb, or other enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms
Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives for large enterprise customers
You thrive in an environment where you have the chance to build more than just “maintain.” You have the entrepreneurial spirit even in a larger company!
Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!