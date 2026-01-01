Channel Partner Success Manager (APAC Markets)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Strategic Account Management: Build and nurture strong relationships with agency teams and users, helping to enable them on Semrush Enterprise. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact. In this role you are responsible for ensuring our agency partners know how to use Semrush to deliver value for their clients.

Renewals & Retention: Drive high agency retention and renewal rates by ensuring our channel partners are fully enabled and see ongoing value from the product and their partnership with you. Work closely with your Channel AEs to identify upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Lead efforts in contract renewals.

Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to create and link key workflows within their agency services to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance.

Performance Reporting: ensure Channel Partner can clearly see the performance of their client work within the platform, set them up for success, and validate that the reporting is delivering expected results.

Account Planning: work with your Channel AEs to build out plans across your Channel Partners to outline the opportunities for growth

Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.

Create & Execute Success Plans: Develop detailed, customized success plans tailored to the customer’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the customer sees immediate impact

Demonstrate Thought Leadership: Whether it’s the latest Google algorithm update or helping a customer build a strategy for AI in Search, you partner with your clients to help them understand what is most relevant to their business as it relates to SEO

Collaborative Problem Solving: Partner with internal teams (Product, Sales, Support) to solve complex customer challenges. Performance Tracking & Reporting: Use data to provide actionable insights and track performance against KPIs. Present detailed reports and strategic recommendations to key customer stakeholders

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

7+ years of experience in Customer Success, consulting, agency services, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including C-suite executives and marketing teams

Proven experience creating customized success plans, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Ability to manage a large book of business and prioritize high touch strategic customers while nurturing low touch smaller customers

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads

Ability to use customer data to provide insights and drive decision-making

Not required but a plus

Experience with BrightEdge, Conductor, SimilarWeb, or other enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms

Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives for large enterprise customers

You thrive in an environment where you have the chance to build more than just “maintain.” You have the entrepreneurial spirit even in a larger company!

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!