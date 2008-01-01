Manager, Marketing Services (Owned Media)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

As part of Semrush, you’ll join Third Door Media (“TDM”) team—our trusted B2B publishing and marketing services division. Together, we deliver high-impact lead generation programs that help brands grow and stand out across the industry.

We’re currently hiring a Manager of Marketing Services to lead the execution, quality, and profitability of our client-facing programs. This role is perfect for marketing operations leaders, delivery specialists, and results-driven professionals who thrive on precision, process, and performance. You’ll manage a small team and report directly to the head of TDM, working cross-functionally with Sales, Content, and Events to ensure every sponsor program is executed flawlessly.

In this role you’ll:

Lead sponsor program execution from end to end—including webinars, white papers, content syndication, and lead generation campaigns.

Ensure operational excellence : manage timelines, QA processes, and internal coordination to guarantee programs are delivered on time, on target, and on budget.

Oversee vendor management , including lead generation partners and freelancers; negotiate CPL rates and maximize internal delivery to reduce costs.

Own the P&L for marketing services , tracking gross margins, resource allocations, and vendor expenses; proactively address low-margin risk.

Drive process improvement : establish and refine SOPs, kickoff templates, QA checklists, and reporting systems.

Ensure data and privacy compliance , including DPA and client data control standards.

Monitor performance metrics including lead quality, SLA adherence, and client renewal trends.

Partner with Sales on program performance reviews, quarterly business reviews (QBRs), and upsell opportunities.

Deliver reporting that’s clear, actionable, and aligned with client and internal stakeholder needs.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

7–10 years of experience in B2B marketing operations, client services, or media campaign management.

Deep understanding of webinar, content syndication, and lead gen program delivery.

Strong command of CRM systems (Salesforce) and data tools (Clearbit, ZoomInfo, etc.).

Track record of managing vendors, negotiating CPLs, and ensuring program profitability.

Excellent communication skills with strong project management discipline and deadline orientation.

High attention to detail and quality control in everything you do.

Experience working in a media company, agency, or high-velocity B2B environment.

About the perks

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!