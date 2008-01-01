Senior ClickHouse Solution Engineer (ClickHouse Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Lead cross-team initiatives around ClickHouse architecture, scalability, and reliability

Help other product teams design and evolve ClickHouse-based systems

Identify bottlenecks and drive improvements in performance, cost efficiency, and maintainability

Define and promote best practices and standards for using ClickHouse at Semrush

Partner with engineering leaders and teams to align technical decisions with product and business needs

Stay hands-on by contributing to internal systems, critical company initiatives, and complex problem-solving.

Enhancing the expertise of other teams through knowledge sharing and collaboration

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Expert knowledge of SQL DBMS (OLAP/OLTP), including database internals, performance optimization, storage design, and troubleshooting systems at scale, with 5+ years of production experience, preferably with ClickHouse

Solid understanding of distributed systems, performance, and troubleshooting

Expertise in designing and supporting resilient, data-intensive systems.

Understanding of modern hardware and its capabilities

Solid knowledge of UNIX environments

Proficiency in at least one programming language, such as Rust or C/C++

Ability to work across teams, drive alignment on complex technical decisions, and communicate technical trade-offs clearly

Not required, but a plus

Experience with other DBMS

Experience with other languages (such as Python / Go)

Knowledge of Kubernetes and its ecosystem

Cloud computing experience, preferably with Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!