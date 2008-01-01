Insights Analyst (Product Analytics Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
We are looking for an Insights Analyst who will work closely with Product and Analytics teams to enable data-driven decision-making and drive business growth. This role focuses on building a deep understanding of product usage, customer behavior, and feature adoption, translating data into actionable insights that support growth, retention, and product development.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze product usage patterns, feature adoption, and engagement to assess product health and identify opportunities for improvement.
Define, build, and maintain key product funnels (e.g., activation, adoption, expansion) to monitor user journeys and uncover optimization opportunities.
Segment customers based on behavioral and business attributes to identify upsell and expansion opportunities, underutilization, and potential risk signals.
Provide actionable insights and data-driven recommendations to product and business stakeholders, including what opportunities to focus on and why.
Measure the impact of product changes, experiments, and initiatives, and develop scalable monitoring frameworks to track performance over time.
Build and maintain dashboards and reports to support business and product insights.
Partner with stakeholders to understand their needs, frame analytical problems, and deliver actionable solutions.
Ensure data quality through collaboration with data and analytics teams.
Communicate insights clearly to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Manage smaller projects and contribute to team knowledge sharing and mentoring.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field (Master’s is a plus).
3+ years of experience in data analysis, product analytics, business intelligence, or similar analytical roles.
Strong proficiency in SQL and experience working with relational databases.
Experience working with large datasets and analyzing product usage or customer behavior data to solve business problems.
Strong foundation in statistics, probability theory, and quantitative analysis, including experience designing and interpreting experiments (e.g., A/B testing).
Experience with data visualization and BI tools (e.g., Tableau) to build clear, actionable dashboards and reports.
Ability to work closely with cross-functional stakeholders (e.g., Product, Analytics/Data, and UI/UX teams) to understand needs and translate them into analytical solutions.
Strong communication and storytelling skills, with the ability to present insights to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Proactive and collaborative mindset with a strong focus on stakeholder partnership and enabling data-driven decision-making.
Experience or interest in leveraging AI tools and automation to enhance analytics workflows.
About the perks
Unlimited PTO
Hobby & team building budget allowance
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?