Commercial Account Executive, Southern Europe - Spanish/Italian Speaking

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.

Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.

Work with a CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business.

Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc.).

Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings.

Efficiently reach out to 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned.

Accurately forecast monthly sales and retention achievement to management.

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.

Travel is recommended but not necessary or required.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Fluent in English and Spanish

Fluency in Italian also desired but not required.

Bachelor's Degree/Equivalent in a related field.

2 or more years of experience in an Account Executive role in IT.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing.

Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment. Ability to quickly master new technology.

Knowledge of the internet and social media.

A high degree of independent thinking and self-responsibility.

Self-motivated, outgoing, and able to meet monthly deadlines and achieve results.

Strong enthusiasm and positivity along with a commitment to creating excellent experiences

A growth mindset with the willingness to learn and develop professionally.

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.

Knowledge of Excel/Word/Google Docs/Gmail/Salesforce or CRM.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!